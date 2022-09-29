Urology of St. Louis announces new Cancer Institute to expand resources for metro area patients

Urology of St. Louis recently opened its Cancer Institute to increase access to cutting-edge cancer care and provide streamlined access to these services across multiple USL locations. For patients living in the metro area, the institute is a vital new resource to help treat bladder, testicular, prostate and kidney cancer.
“USL’s goal in developing the Cancer Institute was to create a dedicated team of urologic cancer experts committed to providing innovative and individualized care for patients from the time of diagnosis, through treatment and in follow-up,” says Dr. Gregory Auffenberg, co-director of Urology of St. Louis Cancer Institute.
Formed by fellowship-trained urologic oncologists Auffenberg and Dr. Seth Strope, the Cancer Institute is a project nearly two years in the making. It relies on USL’s 30 urologists and other health care professionals for patient care and services.
People are also reading…
USL clinics dot the area, with 21 clinics and offices in Missouri and Illinois – all of which may provide cancer care as part of the new institute. The Cancer Institute will have clinics at USL’s Fairview Heights office in Illinois and the Walker Medical Building in Chesterfield, according to a press release.
“Our goal will be to provide as much care as possible to patients as close as we can to their home,” Auffenberg says. “With clinics, imaging and lab facilities, and treatment sites in various parts of metro St. Louis and the Metro East, many patients will be able to seek our advanced care only a short distance from home.”
Auffenberg points out that USL recognized it needed to centralize expertise and some of the more complex aspects of care. The Cancer Institute will forge more seamless transitions for patients across the USL network between local offices and the more central institute locations.
Urologists treat patients with conditions related to their urinary tract, which includes the bladder, kidneys, ureters and urethra. USL often treats patients with bladder and kidney cancers, as well as testicular and prostate cancers.
Testicular and prostate cancers aren’t as commonly associated with environmental or behavioral exposures, so Auffenberg says education is essential for patients to recognize symptoms.
“With all of these malignancies, early detection is key,” says Auffenberg. “Having routine exams and seeking care from a medical professional in the event of a concerning symptom is very important. For prostate cancer, we recommend a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] test starting at age 45 every other year, or 10 years prior to a blood relative’s positive diagnosis.”
When identifying testicular cancer – which is most commonly found in people with testicles ages 15 to 40 – USL recommends a self-examination once per month to make sure everything feels normal. To prevent bladder and kidney cancer, Auffenberg recommends patients maintain an active lifestyle, avoid smoking and keep an eye on worrying symptoms, such as blood in urine.
“We want our patients to know if they notice anything uncomfortable when it comes to their prostate, testicular and any sexual reproductive health, they are welcome to come see us,” Auffenberg says. “We know how to talk to patients about these issues and help improve their quality of life.”
Urology of St. Louis, multiple locations, 314-567-6071, stlurology.com