From in-suite massages to yoga to breakfast in bed, the luxurious Self-Care Sanctuary is a new kind of relaxing, rejuvenating rental retreat. Guests are invited to “check in to check out” at the two wellness-focused Airbnbs in St. Louis’ culture-packed neighborhood, The Grove.

Healing Hamsa spa owner Jodi Bitton created the self-care suites, one located directly above the spa, during the pandemic.

“People need more than a lunch break away, they need a day – or, in some cases, a weekend,” she explains. “I wanted a space for girls’ weekends, bridal gatherings, mother-daughter time, date night and just true escape from the world.”

The first luxe well-house opened in 2021, shortly after Bitton moved her spa to The Grove, and the second unit was added in 2022 as the concept began to grow. “Since I started, I have yet to have a vacancy,” she notes, adding that their popularity has led her to the idea of potentially launching more retreats this summer.

Beyond a traditional Airbnb, Self-Care Sanctuary allows guests “to feel truly creative and innovative on a journey to wellness,” Bitton says. “Whether it is visiting the spa downstairs to engage in skin and wellness activities or having resources on-hand to support that goal, I am there. The sky is the limit.”

From designing, cleaning and fully stocking each unit herself to accommodating guest requests, Bitton does it all. Wellness amenities range from in-suite facial services, Botox, IV hydration, yoga, meditation, reiki, massages and reflexology to cooking lessons.

“It’s fun for me to coordinate and so meaningful to read the handwritten notes of gratitude from all of my guests,” Bitton says, noting that one of her favorite neighborhood amenities is Chakra Wellness’ services.

Additionally, guests can order groceries, breakfast in bed or dessert deliveries from neighborhood favorites. “Songbird and Hello Juice are just steps from your door and can deliver delicacies while you stay on the couch in your pajamas,” she adds.

Each space is curated with a parallel design to Bitton’s spa, showcasing a palette of “soft pinks, golds and clean whites and a touch of navy to help balance the space so that it speaks to all genders,” she says.

While one unit is a studio-like space, the other is an open loft, with no stone unturned when it comes to every detail of the peaceful retreats, Bitton explains. “I truly wanted them to feel like home … from the comfiest beds, linens [and] cookware to the smell that permeates through the space, it’s all a vibe.”

Upon entering each “calming sanctuary,” guests experience the aroma of Bitton’s favorite scents found at five-star hotels. Both of the contemporary, stylish spaces have a dreamy design, outfitted with lavish, Moroccan inspired furnishings and accented with soft pillows extolling soothing phrases, from “Relax” to “Good Vibes.”

“I knew that if I was staying somewhere I would want it to be kept pristine and to feel like a sanctuary after a long day,” Bitton explains, noting that the retreats aim to offer relaxation of the mind, body and spirit.

Each kitchen is well-stocked with ingredients to whip up nourishing meals, while the bathrooms have aromatherapy oils and restorative wellness lotions for extra pampering. From a comfy sectional in the living room to a restful king-sized mattress in the bedroom, along with a smart TV and Netflix, every inch of space is curated for serenity.

Guests can further unwind or dine alfresco on a spacious private balcony with a sunshade and cozy seating. Convenience and safety abound on each property, with an in-unit washer-dryer and housekeeping services, as well as private parking, outdoor cameras and security systems.

Easily accessible to restaurants and the vibrant culture of the neighborhood, the sanctuaries are cozy respites within the city, Bitton notes: “People need a safe, serene and spotless space to call home. Home is supposed to be your sanctuary. If you’re not able to be there, this is the next best thing.”

Self-Care Sanctuary, 4400 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, 314-450-8399, selfcaresanctuarystl.com