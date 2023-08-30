The relaxing carefree days of summer have come and gone, and the return to school, sports and social activities also means the return of illness exposure. One illness that makes the rounds each school year is strep pharyngitis (strep throat).
What is strep throat?
Strep throat is a bacterial infection of the pharynx by Group A streptococcus. Strep spreads through respiratory droplets shared through coughing, sneezing or using utensils from an infected child. In rare instances, GAS infections can lead to post-infection complications such as rheumatic fever, kidney complications, peritonsillar abscess and more without preventative treatment.
Symptoms
- Sore throat
- Painful swallowing
- Fever
- Swollen/tender glands
- Red tonsils (white covering)
- Absence of cough or runny nose
Viral sore throat symptoms typically occur at the start of the illness, such as congestion, cough or a runny nose and hoarseness.
Who gets strep throat?
Strep throat is most common in school-age children older than age 5. Because it’s less common in children under 5, physicians do not routinely test for strep in those younger than age 3. However, it’s important to let your doctor know if your toddler or baby has been exposed to strep.
Testing
If your child has symptoms of strep throat, the first step is to call your doctor. They will do a complete history of symptoms, an exam and, if indicated, a rapid antigen strep test. These tests are readily available, have a quick turnaround and are 95 percent accurate when used in the right setting. If a rapid test is negative and strep is still suspected, a culture may be ordered. These tests take 24 to 48 hours and are very sensitive.
Treatment
Antibiotics, such as penicillin and amoxicillin, still remain the top medication choice due to their excellent response rate, although other options are available for children with allergies.
Kids often feel better quickly once they start antibiotics. In order to lower the likelihood of a recurring infection or other complications, it’s important to complete the whole treatment. Once antibiotics are started, children can typically return to school within 24 hours if they are fever-free. We also recommend getting a new toothbrush and sterilizing drinking containers.
We’re in this together. If your child has a fever, sore throat or any signs of illness, keep them home. Together, we can ensure a healthy and safe school year for all our kids.
Dr. Diana Roukoz is a general pediatrician with Mercy Clinic. For more information, please visit mercy.net/laduenews.