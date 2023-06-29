It’s been a busy month with one high school team winning a state championship and a former St. Louisan playing well on the national stage in the PGA Championship.

Let’s get up to the tee box and begin.

The Chaminade Red Devils earned their second state championship in the last three years and had a player tie for medalist honors. Chaminade scored a one-shot victory over the Rockhurst Hawklets with a team score of 594 to claim the Missouri Class 5 boys golf tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

“Three of the players were on our title team two years ago,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson says. “We were 15 strokes ahead after the first day, so our win was not very dramatic. This tournament literally came down to the last putt. It was truly a nail-biter. Our guys definitely deserved to win the championship, and I am proud of the way they handled the emotional rollercoaster at the end of the day.”

Junior John "Bubba" Chapman tied for medalist honors with a 2-under 142 along with two others.

“Bubba played extremely well both days,” Wilson says. “A double on 18 the first day after the four-hour rain delay and an errant approach shot on the eighth hole on Tuesday kept him from having an even better tournament. Bubba has played well for us all season. His score for the tournament was impressive but not surprising.”

It was the sixth state championship for the Red Devils. Wilson has led Chaminade to the last two titles.

CBC finishes fourth at state

The CBC Cadets brought home a trophy from the Class 5 state high school boys golf tournament played at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

The Cadets wound up with a two-day total of 311-304-615 to come in fourth. Last spring, the Cadets recorded a third-place showing.

“Getting on the podium for the second year in a row is only the third time in the history of CBC golf that we were able to accomplish this feat,” CBC coach Mike McCormack says.

Sophomore Harper Ackermann and junior Austin Jacobs each carded a 149 to finish in a tie for 11th and earned all-state honors.

The program’s highest finish came in 1985 when CBC scored a second-place finish under coach Dennis Fleming.

Eureka senior earns all-state honors

Eureka senior Logan Forister finished in a tie for fourth place in the Class 5 state high school boys golf tournament played at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. He earned all-state honors as he finished below par with a two-day total of 72-71 for a 1-under 143.

“To cap off his career the way he did was very special,” Choate says. “He is currently committed to play for Webster University next year and I know he will go on to do great things. Logan is just a great kid and seeing his hard work pay off is awesome. He and his teammates spend countless hours on the course and practice areas working on their game.

PGA Championship

St. Louis native Michael Block, a Parkway Central graduate, made a name for himself on the national stage.

Block, 46, is a club professional. He gives golf lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, a public course in Mission Viejo, California.

The former University of Missouri-St. Louis player was the only one of 20 PGA head professionals to make the cut in the 156-player field at Oak Hill East Course.

In the final round, he did something rare for anyone: He aced a hole. Block recorded a hole-in-one using a 7-iron on the par-3 15th green. Block had the only hole-in-one of the tournament. Block became the first PGA club pro to make a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship since 1996 when George Bowman did it.

Block finished in a tie for 15th at 1 over, which secured him a spot in next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He won $309,000.

Back in 2018, Block struck the opening tee shot at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

Shogren Cup

The third Robert A. Shogren Cup saw the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association (Team MAGA) retain its championship.

Team MAGA stood victorious, defending its title, with 18 points to the Gateway PGA’s 10 points in the event held at Bellerive Country Club.

The Shogren Cup is the one time of the year local golf professionals and amateurs come head to head in a Ryder Cup-style format: Four-Ball, foursomes and singles.

The Gateway PGA and the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association formed teams of 14 players consisting of 10 regular golfers and four senior golfers. MAGA selects from its top performers from the two previous seasons to join the team, and the captains have three picks – two regular and one senior – to fill the team out.

Here were the members of the team:

Team MAGA: Buddy Allen, Richard Skip Berkmeyer, Brad Carpenter, Ryan Eckelkamp, Tony Gumper, Chris Kovach, Brian Lovett, Joseph Malench, Sam Migdal, Paul Neeman, Chad Niezing, Drew Pranger, Ryan Sullivan and Peter Weaver.

Team Gateway PGA: JD Auping, Brian Fogt, Bob Gaus, Matt Gindler, Steve Hausmann, Sam Lee, Grant Masson, Brett Moomey, Ryan Roy, Rob Sedorcek, Blake Sharamitaro, Gideon Smith, Jeff Whitfield and Kyle Williams.

After the Four-Ball Matches, Team MAGA was up with 4 points while Team Gateway PGA had 3 points. After the Foursomes, Team MAGA remained on top with 9.5 points and Team Gateway PGA sat at 4.5 points.

In the singles matches, Team MAGA earned 8.5 points and Team Gateway PGA earned 5.5 points.

East Side Amateur

Tony Gumper repeats as the champion in the 20th East Side Amateur while Buddy Allen earned the title in the Senior Division.

After the first round, Gumper sat atop the leaderboard at 5-under par and a two-shot lead over Jason Landry. In the Senior Division, Scott Niehaus found himself at the top of the leaderboard at three-under par and a four-shot lead.

Allen and Joseph Malench were tied for the senior lead after 18 holes. In the playoff first hope, Allen sank a long putt to beat Malench.

In the second round, Gumper produced a bogey-free back nine to finish three-under par for the day. This brought him to eight under-par for the championship and four strokes above the competition.

Next month, we’ll look and see who won some of the state’s big amateur tournaments.