As soon as temperatures warmed this spring, adolescents and teenagers (and even adults) hit the outdoors to lay in the sun, exposing the majority of their skin to roast in the harsh rays. Yes, they’ll look tan this summer – but in the future they’ll likely begin to notice the damage: pigmented spots, wrinkles and even skin cancers that can be life-threatening if not diagnosed early enough.

Thankfully, all of this is largely preventable, and the SPOTS program is designed to help young people understand the risks they’re taking by not protecting themselves from the sun. Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, an associate professor of dermatology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, directs the St. Louis chapter of SPOTS: Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students. More than 40 medical schools nationwide participate in SPOTS, which brings trained medical student teachers into classrooms to educate middle- and high-school students.

“When we teach SPOTS, we use health-based motivators, like information about skin cancer, which is the main reason to protect your skin, but we also use appearance-based motivators,” Chaudhry says. “We show [students] how sun exposure causes premature aging and we also talk about loving their natural skin color, whatever its shade.” SPOTS teachers use images of celebrities who have skin tones from very fair to dark and discuss the beauty of all skin colors.

To bolster the health-based aspect of the presentation, students view a short video that follows the stories of two local teenagers diagnosed with melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. “It helps the students understand that melanoma can strike even young people,” Chaudhry says.

Most students’ favorite and most impactful part of the 50-minute program involves using a skin analyzer machine that uses a black light to expose sun damage. The students use a mirror to see how much sun damage they already have, and, perhaps even more importantly, their friends can take a look, too. Chaudhry says the message resonates when students see how much damage they already have.

The program also includes the ABCDE method for self-detection of potential skin cancers that should be further assessed by a physician:

• Asymmetry – moles or spots that are unevenly shaped

• Border – irregular or scalloped edges

• Color – moles with multiple colors instead of an even tan or brown

• Diameter – any spot larger than a pencil eraser

• Evolving – spots that change in diameter, shape or height

“People of color should remember that they can also develop melanoma, and it may appear on the palms of their hands, soles of their feet, under their nails or in the mouth,” Chaudhry notes. “Everyone should check their skin monthly for any changes and have anything unusual checked out because skin cancer is highly treatable when it’s caught early.”

Enjoy the summer sun but only after applying a broad-spectrum 30 SPF or higher sunscreen or wearing sun-blocking clothing and hats.

Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students, spotseducation.org