Summer is the season of swimming, cold lemonade and fun in the sun – but it’s also the season of something far less enjoyable: ozone season. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, ozone season occurs from March 1 to to Oct. 31 every year, meaning the highly reactive gas (O3, which consists of three oxygen atoms) is more prevalent at ground level due to heat and sunlight. This year, Canadian wildfires added smoky particulates to ozone-smoggy air and heightened the risk of respiratory problems, especially for vulnerable populations.

“The Air Quality Index, used to estimate risk for adverse health effects from air pollution, can be increased from ozone, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulates such as wildfire smoke,” says Dr. Mark Dykewicz, the Raymond and Alberta Slavin Endowed Professor in Allergy and Immunology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. “While larger particulates deposit in the airways, including the lungs, and cause respiratory problems, fine particulates can penetrate further into the lungs and enter the bloodstream to cause adverse health effects.”

In addition to causing phlegm, runny nose, shortness of breath, severe cough and irritation of the nose, throat and eyes, acute air pollution can cause dizziness, headaches and even irregular heartbeat, stroke and heart attacks, Dykewicz says. Groups more sensitive to air pollution include people with lung or heart conditions, seniors, pregnant women, infants and young children and those who smoke tobacco. Sensitive groups can be affected more quickly and by lower levels of air pollution, but these potential health issues can affect anyone.

It’s a good idea to check the state’s air quality website before heading into the great outdoors for extended periods of time. The site also offers a link to sign up for ozone alerts. To track wildfires and pollution caused by drifting smoke, several governmental agencies partnered to create AirNow, a national information resource.

Canadian wildfire smoke has cleared, but Canadian news services report the record-breaking wildfire season is predicted to continue into August. As in the American West, Canadian wildfires result from high temperatures and dry conditions. The National Interagency Fire Center, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, predicts above-normal fire potential for the upper Midwest and Northwest through August.

Breathing easy during ozone and wildfire smoke season involves some basic prevention, Dykewicz says. “When air quality is poor, if possible minimize the amount of time that you spend outdoors, avoid performing more vigorous exercise outside and instead exercise indoors in buildings that have filtered, air-conditioned air. HEPA air filters are specifically designed to reduce particles in indoor air.”

The state website and some weather reports and apps offer real-time air quality data so users can check throughout the day and find pockets of time with better air quality for necessary outdoor activities. “Wearing standard surgical masks or bandanas may not help much, but N95 and KN95 masks can filter out 95 percent of fine particles in air pollution,” Dykewicz adds. Indoor air filters, such as HEPA filters on air conditioning systems and portable air cleaners, can also help improve indoor air quality, increasing protection for those in high-risk groups.

Pay attention, take preventive measures and protect your lungs this summer. “Heed alerts when air quality is poor,” Dykewicz says, “Be aware that there can be adverse health effects from polluted outside air even if you are not immediately experiencing obvious irritant effects on the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.”

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Air Quality Index, dnr.mo.gov/air/hows-air/current-air-quality

AirNow Fire and Smoke Map, fire.airnow.gov

SLUCare Allergy and Immunology, 1225 S. Grand, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-617-2355, slucare.com/allergy-immunology