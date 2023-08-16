People who have rheumatoid arthritis may someday find their symptoms managed by a new type of “smart stem cell” developed by a St. Louis-based researcher. Dr. Farshid Guilak, research director at Shriners Children’s St. Louis and co-director of the Center of Regenerative Medicine at Washington University, led a multidisciplinary team in a three-year project that resulted in the creation of implantable stem cells that can sense and modulate arthritis symptoms.

“The overall concept behind the work started about ten years ago,” Guilak says. Team members bring expertise in bioengineering, biomaterials and rheumatology. Funded by the National Institutes of Health and Shriners Children’s, the team recently published their work in developing a “hydrogel encapsulation of genome-engineered stem cells.”

The stem cells sense inflammation in the body, which causes the pain and swelling associated with rheumatoid arthritis, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks tissues in the joints and other organs. While joints are typically most severely affected, the disease can also cause fatigue, depression, vision problems and other issues.

“The cells are designed to sense one of the primary molecules that drives arthritis pain and inflammation, called interleukin 1 (or IL-1),” Guilak explains. “In other studies, we have designed cells that sense other key inflammatory molecules, such as tumor necrosis factor.”

When the stem cells recognize IL-1, they release a molecule that inhibits the inflammatory response. The molecule itself is an “IL-1 receptor antagonist,” decreasing inflammation through the same biologic pathway used by the drug Anakinra, one of the current treatments for RA. Anakinra, a bioengineered protein version of an IL-1 receptor antagonist, must be injected daily. The stem cell version could last much longer with a single dose – but the researchers had to determine how to deliver the cells so they wouldn’t be destroyed in the body. The answer: a gel rod that encapsulates the cells and protects them for months. The rods would be implanted under the skin using a needle, where the cells could do their work.

“This method could be used and adapted for a wide range of autoimmune diseases, such as types of juvenile arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease or inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis,” Guilak says. “Many of these diseases have common drivers such as interleukin 1 or tumor necrosis factor, which is the primary target of many autoimmune therapies.” Guilak and his team are still testing the efficacy and safety of the implants in animal models and hope to begin human trials within five years.

“We feel this is a revolutionary new concept in how we can treat a number of diseases in the future,” he adds. “While there is still a great deal of development left to do, this type of technology could potentially be used to treat a wide range of diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis or other conditions where the body is not responding properly to maintain the proper balance of hormones and biochemicals.”

