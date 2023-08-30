Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a new air monitor device that may change how COVID-19 is detected.
The real-time monitoring device could be a game changer for public health as Americans move past the emergency phase of the pandemic. Once widely available, users may be able to detect a live COVID-19 virus in the air in just about five minutes.
“The pAQ monitor is a device designed to detect high-risk airborne virus transmissions in any crowded indoor environment,” says WashU Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering postdoctoral research associate Joseph V. Puthussery.
The pAQ monitor combines a custom high-flow wet cyclone air sampler with a llama-derived, nanobody-based micro-immunoelectrode biosensor designed to target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The wet cyclone samples air at 1,000 liters per minute – making it one of the highest flow-rate devices available – and collects airborne viruses directly into a liquid collection media.
The high flow rate of the wet cyclone sampler allowed the WashU research team – which included Puthussery – to collect five cubic meters of air in just five minutes of sampling. Aerosols enter the wet cyclone at high velocities and impact the inner wetted walls of the cyclone which are collected in a liquid media. The collected virus-liquid mixture is then sent to the MIE biosensor using an automated liquid transfer pump, enabling near-real-time detection of SARS-CoV-2 in the air with a five-minute time resolution. The device may also be effective in monitoring for flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses.
“This device can be installed in various settings such as hospitals, airports, office spaces, theaters or any crowded indoor location where the risk of virus transmission is high and ventilation may be inadequate,” Puthussery explains. “With the help of this data, people can easily identify and steer clear of places where the virus is highly prevalent, or they can take measures to enhance ventilation in such areas. If certain areas consistently show the presence of the virus, people entering those areas can be advised to wear masks.”
Some may wonder why researchers would pursue this groundbreaking project – which commenced in 2020 – now that the pandemic is past its height. The reality is that airborne viruses will continue to threaten humanity whether we’re prepared or not.
“That’s a very genuine concern,” Puthussery says. “Even though we may be in the final stages of the pandemic, it is crucial to acknowledge that airborne viruses like SARS-CoV-2 still pose a threat to public health. In general, technologies like this will help communities be better prepared in handling and managing new pandemics, unlike during the COVID pandemic when the world was caught off guard.”
Puthussery says the device is currently undergoing lab testing and requires further design modifications before it can be released for commercial use. The research team anticipates that it will take another year before the device is ready for commercialization. But once it hits the market, the monitor will prove a useful tool of protection for users.
“This device provides peace of mind,” Putussery says. “If you are someone who feels stressed attending a crowded public indoor event, you can access real-time data and be assured of your safety.”