Parc Provence Provides a Fullness of Caring

When your loved one begins to require support from a memory care community, many questions can arise. How much assistance is needed? What socialization will be provided? What will happen as their condition grows more severe? Parc Provence has the answers and compassionate support needed in this difficult time.

Parc Provence and its team of memory care experts serve the St. Louis region and beyond by providing specialized care for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and believe that family members deserve the opportunity to offer love and support without becoming caregivers.

“You form a bond with the family when you are walking them through this process,” leasing director Robyn Kalish says. “It’s highly emotional, so we ease them into the process, introducing them to the care team and the go-to people to help them in every department. But it doesn’t stop once they’re admitted. I regularly check in with these families to see how they are doing, how the grandkids are doing and where they are traveling to next. We are a large community in size, but we are all family here. It’s so important to keep checking in with one another.”

Kalish began working at Parc Provence after working in social work and then as a real estate agent, and finds that her job now perfectly combines the fulfilling aspect of social work with the social side of sales.

“There are not too many days that I leave here not feeling like I have helped someone in some way,” she says. “I often meet people at the most difficult time in their lives. I get the opportunity to make it easier for them, and I take that as a blessing. I get to help them accept that they no longer have to do this all alone.”

The community’s services, ranging from assisted living to skilled nursing, are designed to meet the needs of individuals with varying degrees of cognitive impairment. Parc Provence understands that no two people with Alzheimer’s – or other forms of dementia – experience the disease in the same way, and provides person-centered care that is tailored around each resident’s individual needs.

For 108-year-old Genevieve Turner, those needs have changed since she moved to Parc Provence four years ago. Steven Turner, her son, praises the community for everything – on top of quarterly check-ins with the family members, the staff calls him when they notice changes in her behavior. “They’re very proactive,” he says. “The staff is unbelievably caring; the doctors and nurses and caretakers have all been wonderful to my mother. She always says, ‘I’m so glad to be here.’”

Steven Turner adds that the community has done a great job in helping his mother stay active with music, art and happy hours. The curated schedule of events allows residents to choose how much or how little they want to participate and gives them a chance to socialize and stay up to date on current events.

“The activities keep residents motivated and interacting – these things are key,” Steven Turner says. “Parc Provence keeps my mother healthy, physically and mentally. It’s been a very happy place for my mother.”

November is both National Alzheimer’s Disease and Family Caregivers Awareness Month, and Parc Provence wants families to understand that support is available to them in the midst of challenging situations. Sometimes the best way to care for a person you love is to let someone else help.

