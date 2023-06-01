Exercise is always better with a friend, especially when you’re looking to spice up your workout routine. Even if you’ve struggled to put in the work after work for the first half of the year, warmer weather makes it significantly easier to find time for yourself (and your physical health) without dreading your commute to the gym. Whether you’re an exercise expert interested in something new or a person with a general aversion to workout equipment, we’ve got you covered with this list of outdoor, community-based workout events and clubs springing up around St. Louis this summer.
Confluence ASF Workout in Forest Park
On Tuesdays at 6 a.m., Confluence ASF hosts “Tuesday in the Park” at the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park – a free, bodyweight-based workout for exercise enthusiasts of all skill levels. This time-based workout is scaled for all fitness levels, whether you’re training for your next marathon or just getting into your exercise groove. Since the workout is completely free, all you need to bring is your water bottle, sneakers and a positive attitude! Check out their Facebook page for more information.
Confluence ASF Tuesday Workouts, facebook.com/groups/confluenceASF, meetup.com/tues-in-forest-park-workout
Grand Basin Yoga in Forest Park
Dianna Lucus, an integrative wellness specialist based in St. Louis, founded Grand Basin Yoga Forest Park 16 years ago with the hopes of bringing her private yoga studio into an outdoor, public setting. The popular group now offers classes for yoga, wellness coaching, meditation techniques, partner yoga and more every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. According to their website, drop-in rates are $15 in cash, check and Venmo or $17 if using a credit card. A class card for 10 sessions is $125 in cash, check and Venmo or $130 with a credit card. You can register online at their website and keep up to date with the Grand Basin Yoga Forest Park Facebook page for updates and more signup information.
Grand Basin Yoga, diannalucas.com/grand-basin-yoga-at-forest-park
Westport Plaza Summer Fitness Series
This free, multi-level inclusive workout at Westport Plaza takes place throughout the summer on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. Classes are held on an outdoor patio with scenic views of the lake, and the event will kick off with Yoga Buzz on Friday, June 10, at 9 a.m. According to their website, guests only need to bring a yoga mat and water bottle for classes and prepare to sweat it out in a tranquil, positive environment.
Westport Summer Fitness Series, westportstl.com/event/summer-fitness-series
Gateway Arch Sunrise Bootcamp
Every other Saturday from May 6 to Oct. 28, Cita Fitness & Movement hosts Sunrise Yoga, an event organized by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Classes are completely free and created for all comfort levels, including bodyweight exercises, cardio bursts and short walks designed to “challenge your body and get your muscles burning,” according to their website. Pre-registration isn’t required, so guests can show up with a water bottle, towel and mat and get ready to meet their exercise goals. Check out the Gateway Arch website for parking and event information, including a list of class dates throughout the summer.
Gateway Arch Sunrise Bootcamp, archpark.org/events/sunrise-bootcamp
Yoga in the Park in Chesterfield
From May 13 to Oct. 12, stretch and sweat at Yoga in the Park. The popular annual program will host four different sessions this year, including “Active Living Yoga” from May 13 to June 17 and “Gentle Yoga” from May 11 to June 15. Classes run from 9 to 10 a.m. and are specifically curated for yoga-goers of all abilities, so you don’t need to worry about nailing the perfect downward dog. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat to each class.
Yoga in the Park, chesterfield.mo.us/yoga.html
Saint Louis Walkers
For those fond of the occasional outdoor stroll, Saint Louis Walkers Club hosts community-centered events throughout the summer in a variety of locations around the city, such as Willmore Park on June 3, Kirkwood on June 17 and St. Charles on June 24. All walks are only $3 and offer both 5k and 10k routes, as well as pet-friendly walks for guests hoping to bring a four-legged friend on their journey.
Saint Louis Walkers, saintlouiswalkers.com
Walking Workout and Activity Meetup Group
On Tuesday and Saturday mornings, this Walking Workout Group plans group walking activities in a variety of spots around St. Louis and St. Charles. According to their website, walks are usually between three to four miles and are free to the public. Check the Walking Workout group calendar for specific dates and meetup times.
St. Louis Walking Workout Group, meetup.com/walkers-182