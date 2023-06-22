When someone walks through the door at NOVUS Health in Midtown – or at its Cape Girardeau satellite location or via virtual telehealth – they enter knowing they’ll receive quality health care no matter their ability to pay, who they are or how they identify. With the patient as the priority, NOVUS aims to provide high-quality care while breaking down barriers, eliminating internal and external biases and ultimately creating healthier communities.
“NOVUS seeks to change the health care landscape by acknowledging biases that create health disparities and recognizing individuals have a right to compassionate health care that is accessible at all times, to all individuals,” says chief executive officer Dale Wrigley.
Founded as Central West Healthcare 30-plus years ago and turned into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2021, NOVUS Health centers its care around three ideologies: personalized, trauma-informed and holistic. It distinguishes itself by recognizing major issues in the United States healthcare systems and addressing minority and underserved communities’ health disparities to deliver the full spectrum of health services. According to NOVUS, there are many social determinants and challenges impacting health – race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity and/or personal beliefs, as well as access to housing, healthy food and transportation.
“Mental health disorders and hospitalizations are two to four times higher for African Americans and those in poverty,” Wrigley says. “Sexually transmitted infections are also on the rise. NOVUS addresses these concerns by remaining committed to making health care accessible to all, regardless of ability to pay. We meet patients where they are so they can navigate their health plan with support.”
NOVUS staff are trained to recognize and address personal biases that might impact individuals receiving care. Offerings include general wellness and prevention, telehealth, women’s wellness, STI clinical care and case management that includes clients living with HIV and PrEP services; behavioral health; onsite pharmacy and counseling; and gender-affirming care – which is of particular importance in Missouri’s current turbulent political climate.
“NOVUS believes politics should not dictate or play a role in the health decisions each individual has a right to make – decisions that should be made using science and medical care best practices,” Wrigley says. Between clinical care and STI clinical services, NOVUS sees between 2,500 and 3,500 patients annually. In May, NOVUS opened a satellite clinic in Cape Girardeau serving 27 counties in southeast Missouri, and in 2024, they will be moving from Midtown to South Grand.
NOVUS Health, 3960 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-652-0100, novushealthstl.org