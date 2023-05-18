It’s May, which means it’s time to tee the ball for another golf season. The fairways and greens are ready – let’s play!

Old Warson Cup, the first major amateur tournament of the year, featured the top 16 players of last year’s point totals battling in a match-play competition conducted by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association. During the tournament, Missouri State senior Max Kreikemeir defeated Justin Bryant 2 and 1, winning his first championship at Old Warson Country Club.

Kreikemeier was pleased with the result.

“I didn’t have super high expectations,” Kreikemeier says. “I had our college [Missouri Valley] golf conference the previous Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and did not play all that great. I was kind of in the midst of some swing troubles. Got there Saturday morning and just played with what I had. Fortunately, it worked out well.”

Kreikemeier, a Lafayette High graduate who plays out of Forest Hills Country Club, was the No. 12 seed and was playing in the event for the third time. Bryant, who won the championship in 2011 and 2012, was seeded sixth.

The Senior Division, which began last year, was won by Brian Lovett, who was the No. 1 seed. He scored the title by getting past No. 3 seed Paul Neeman 1 up.

Kreikemeier defeated Joel Sylven 3-and-2 in the semifinals. Bryant won his semifinal match 1 up over Shawn Jasper.

Seven holes into the championship match, Kreikemeier was 3 up. Bryant won No. 9 and No. 13. On 17, the match turned. A short tee shot and miss hit chip on 17 for Bryant left the door open for Kreikemeier to close out the match.

“I would just like to thank MAGA and Old Warson for hosting the tournament. It is an event that I love playing,” Kreikemeier says. “I want to thank my parents and family too for giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love.”

High School Boys’ Golf

Several big tournaments found different teams claiming first place this spring.

In the annual Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament at the Missouri Bluffs, Chaminade took first place. The Red Devils, who finished sixth in the state last year after winning it all in 2021, topped the 20-team field with a team score of 296. St. Louis University High, the tournament host, came in second at 310, Nixa was third at 311 and Marquette finished fourth with 316. The medalist was SLUH’s Nick Vilela with a 71.

“We were disappointed in the way our season finished out last year," Chaminande coach Jack Wilson says. "The boys are hungry to not only return to the state tournament but to make some real noise there. That is not an easy task, and they know it. It will take a great deal of hard work to get where we want to be.”

The Marquette Mustangs won the 24-team Webster Cup at Cresent Farms Golf Club in Eureka. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 304. It was Marquette’s first Webster Cup team title since 2019. Marquette also had the meet’s medalist. Senior Gavin Lang won the individual trophy by shooting a –1-over-par 73. Blake Mazzola was the last tourney medalist for the Mustangs in 2019.

“It really was a great showing for all of them,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain says. “I am so proud of these young men for working so hard at their golf game. I have also witnessed them helping younger golfers on our practice range. It is fun to work with young men with so much character.”

St. Louis University High won the Bulldog Battle golf tournament at Winghaven Country Club in O'Fallon. The Junior Billikens won with a 299-team total. SLUH freshman Harrison Zipfel was the medalist with a 5-under 67.

Junior Golf

Clayton M. McGowan loves to teach youngsters to learn how to play golf.

McGowan, 47, lives in Wildwood and is a 1993 Chaminade graduate. He's the head golf professional at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie.

McGowan has been the president of the Catholic Youth Council Junior Golf since 2014.

"We teach all over with the program," McGowan says. "We teach at Paradise Valley in Fenton and at Wolf Hollow. We learn there and the courses they play at Quail Creek in South County and Meramec Lakes in St. Clair.

McGowan is in charge of the West St. Louis County CYC. The boys and girls are split into two groups – up to fourth grade and then fifth through eighth grade.

"It's amazing how many people we've brought into golf," McGowan says. "It's all through word of mouth."

McGowan also is active in the PGA Junior League, which is for ages 7 to 18. That started six years ago and helps give children the opportunity to learn golf.

The youngsters take part in four clinics and play six rounds of golf. There are about 200 children taking part this spring.

"It's loose and family-orientated," McGowan says. "We ranked [as the] the largest youth golf program in Missouri and fourth largest in the nation in 2020 and 2021."

Little People’s Golf Championships

The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is delighted to announce that the 2023 tournament will be recognized by the American Junior Golf Association.

Little People’s has been a part of the AJGA recognition system since 1987, with the winners and subsequent places in the boys and girls 14 to 18 and 12 to 13 divisions receiving Performance Stars. Performance Stars helps give young golfers the chance to build a resume under the AJGA PBE system and earn possible college scholarships. It also provides the AJGA an opportunity to recognize and provide opportunities to golfers who might not have had a chance to play in an AJGA event.

The 50th annual Little People’s Golf Championships, for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, will be played June 19 to 21 at two golf courses in Quincy, Illinois. Throughout the past 49 years, more than 24,000 young golfers have played in Little People’s. Many of them are now instrumental in golf in some way, and a good number are now playing on one of the professional golf tours or on their college or high school teams.

Entry Form and additional information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is available at littlepeoplesgolf.com. You also can call or text tournament director Nan Ryan at 217-257-5718.

Until next month, keep hitting them straight.