Mercy Kids President and Ladue News columnist to retire, offers a farewell note to readers

It feels like yesterday that I graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and finished my pediatric residency, but it has actually been 45 and 42 years, respectively.

Since that time, I’ve helped raise my children and watched as they had their own children. I have cared for thousands of patients both in my clinic and in the hospital. And I’ve witnessed big changes in medicine – in my own practice, at Mercy and beyond.

As I face retirement at the end of this month, I can’t help but look at how far we’ve come. Changes in medicine have been amazing and most have improved care for patients. Technology facilitates much quicker and more accurate diagnoses; therapeutics and other treatments are far more advanced and constantly improving; and general access to health care is improving.

Even still, I fear the care of children faces a challenging future. Pediatric care is costly, resource-intensive and poorly reimbursed. Mental health care needs for kids have been increasing for years and even more dramatically since the pandemic. However, as the needs have increased, it has become harder and harder to receive care.

When I retire at the end of this year, those taking the reins of pediatric care at Mercy have great plans in place to help more kids get improved access to mental health support. I look forward to watching these programs take hold, so keep an eye out for more information about it.

It has been my privilege to write for Ladue News the past several years. It has been educational for me, and I hope I’ve shared interesting content for you. The Kids MD column will continue in the coming year, written by various Mercy Clinic primary care and specialist pediatricians going forward, and I look forward to continuing as a reader.

Thank you for reading. Have a merry Christmas and an excellent new year.

Dr. Joseph Kahn is president of Mercy Kids (mercykids.org), an expansive network of pediatric care dedicated to meeting the needs of every child, every day.