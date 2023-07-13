The grandfather of all Missouri golf tournaments has a new champion.

It’s been a busy month with many tournaments played – but the highlight of the summer is the Missouri Amateur Championship.

Peter Weaver of Frontenac won the 2023 tournament, which requires skill and stamina. He claimed the 116th Missouri Amateur Championship by scoring a 4 and 2 victory over Michael Winslow of Overland Park, Kan.

The tournament was played at Payne’s Valley Golf Course in Hollister. The course is named after the late Payne Stewart, who won the Missouri Amateur before he began his professional career.

Weaver earned the No. 7 seed after two days of stroke play. He won matches 4 and 2 (round of 64), 3 and 2 (round of 32), 5 and 4 (round of 16) and 4 up (quarterfinal) before meeting Chad Niezing, the 2022 Missouri Amateur champion, in the semifinal. He defeated Niezing, who lives in Manchester, 1 up with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Weaver will be a senior at Villanova this fall. He has re-written the program record books in his first three seasons at Villanova after earning All-BIG EAST First Team in 2022-23 and Second Team as a sophomore. He also owns the all-time Villanova record for career scoring average (72.50), wins (four), birdies (244) and par or better rounds (32).

A graduate of Priory, Weaver was a two-time all-state golfer as a freshman and a sophomore. He helped the Ravens win the Class 3 Missouri state championship as a sophomore.

Winslow will be a junior this fall at Wichita State.

Now, here’s a look at what else has been happening in golf.

Women’s Golf

Michigan State’s Brooke Biermann, a Lafayette High School graduate, recently made her LPGA debut in the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

She was one of only two amateurs in the field that played at Blythefield Country Club just north of Grand Rapids, Mich. Biermann, who will be a junior for the Spartans this fall, got into the tournament with a sponsor’s exemption.

She shot a two-day total of 1-over to tie for 98th place. Biermann missed the cut by three shots in the 144-player field.

Biermann played well in her sophomore season at Michigan State. She tied for first place individually and helped lead the team to the program’s first regional title this past spring. Michigan State finished 18th in the 30-team NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., last month.

At Lafayette, Biermann won the 2019 Class 2 state championship and finished second in both 2020 and 2018. She was a four-time Missouri State High School District Champion and three-time sectional champion at their no-sectional event in 2020.

St. Louis Junior Invitational

Top junior golfers recently descended on Norwood Hills Country Club. Players from 16 states across the U.S. and Canada came to play in the St. Louis Junior Invitational, a 36-hole stroke play championship. There were 78 players on the field, competing in two divisions – one for boys and one for girls.

Last year’s winner in the boys division was from Sacramento, Calif., and the winner for the girls division was from Buffalo, Mo. This time, both winners came from Mo.

Harrison Zipfel, who will be a sophomore at St. Louis University High this fall, won the boys division. The junior Billiken won medalist honors with a 2-under two-day total of 140. His rounds were 69 and 71.

Chaminade’s John “Bubba” Chapman came in second, a stroke behind Zipfel with rounds of 71 and 70. Chapman will be a senior this fall for the Red Devils.

Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett won the girls tournament with a 7-over 147. She will be a senior this fall at the Kansas City area high school.

Grace Lee, who will be a sophomore at Gonzaga this fall, was two strokes back of Burkett. Lee was the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

18th Annual Metropolitan Open

Gavin Hall of Delray Beach, Fla., won the 18th Metropolitan Open Championship and $25,000 for his first-place finish along with setting a record.

Hall finished 17-under after three days of play at the Country Club of St. Albans. He fired a final-round 65 to post the lowest winning total score in the championship’s history.

Ryan Cole of Mount Airy, Md., finished alone in second place three strokes back at 14-under. Blake McShea of Zebulon, N.C., came in third at 12-under.

“When these guys are so good, and to compete against them, you need a little bit of breaks to go your way – but I’m really happy with the way I played,” Hall said after the tournament.

The championship began with 154 players representing 27 different states. After Round 2, the field was cut to the low 40 and ties. That resulted in 44 players making the cut at 2-under. That was the lowest a cut score has ever been in championship history.

For the first time, no amateurs made the cut for the final round. Blake Skornia of St. Louis and Ryan Sullivan of Arnold were the two lowest-scoring amateurs of the championship at 1-over par.

Junior match play

The Missouri Golf Association’s 23rd annual Junior Match Play Championship was held at the Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.

After four days of play, Jonathan Jordan of Rolla and Siena Minor of Hannibal were the male and female division champions.

Jordan and Minor completed two rounds of stroke play and three rounds of match play before reaching the final match play round. They both won their flights during the stroke play portion of the tournament.

Jordan competed against Anson Munzlinger of Columbia for the championship and won with a score of 1-up in 20 holes.

Minor faced Page Bowman of Springfield and scored a 3 and 2 victory.

Locals compete in U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Ryan Eckelkamp of Washington and Tony Gumper of St. Charles played in the eighth annual U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship that was played at Kiawah Island Club’s Cassique and River Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Eckelkamp and Gumper qualified for match play after tying for 31st in stroke play with an 8-under 134.

Their tournament came to an end with a 3 and 2 loss in Round 32 to the eventual tournament champions Aaron Du and Sampsonyunhe Zheng of the People’s Republic of China.

Du and Zheng, who are University of California teammates and are both 21 years old, won the tournament 2 and 1 over the Arizona pair of Drew Kittleson, 34 and a reinstated amateur, and Drew Stoltz, who is 38. Kittelson and Stoltz were the runners-up in 2022 as well.

Until next month, keep the ball in the fairway.