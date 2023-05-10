May is Better Speech & Hearing Month, and for some of St. Louis’ youngest residents who need assistance, better speech is becoming a reality. Nina Mendoza, a speech-language pathologist with Maryville University’s Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, is providing free speech therapy to children ages 2 to 6 years old at the clinic’s satellite location in The Hub, a community resource center for residents in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The clinic offers speech and language services at no charge, regardless of a family’s financial status or insurance coverage. “It can be tough to qualify for state-funded services if the child’s needs are not part of a complex diagnosis,” Mendoza explains. “With the help of our generous donors and grants, the team at the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic has the wonderful opportunity to help children who may be overlooked. Something I greatly value is parent and caregiver education, which also happens to be a huge part of our approach to therapy at the Walker Clinic.”

To engage this young population, Mendoza takes a playful approach. “I do my best to make activities extremely interactive to maintain motivation and increase participation,” she says. “Sometimes I may need to ‘sneak’ in articulation drills during turns of a game or get more creative to alter activities to include targets we are focusing on in therapy. For example, my speech kids love going on treasure hunts, so we have fun finding objects I’ve hidden around the room that contain their target sounds. For a toddler with a language delay, we might play in our pretend kitchen or barn while we label objects.”

Mendoza notes that early intervention is very important for children with speech difficulties because speech and language is critical to many developmental milestones. Children may have subsequent problems with social communication, literacy and academics. She also sees how speech and language problems affect children’s confidence.

By 2 years old, children should be putting two to three words together and following simple, two-step directions, Mendoza says. “Typically, speech sounds develop by certain ages, and there are common errors children will make. Some of the earliest sounds mastered are usually b, p, m, h, t and d, with later sounds developing closer to the age of 5, such as l and s. If you suspect your child is having difficulty with communication, especially if there is avoidance and frustration regarding communication, it is always best to inquire with a speech-language pathologist or your pediatrician for a referral.”

Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, 650 Maryville University Drive, St. Louis, 314-529-9200, srclinic.org