Adults with intellectual disabilities need two things to live well, says Paula Kilcoyne, executive director of L’Arche St. Louis. “The first is high-quality holistic support for every aspect of one’s own complex needs. The second is a community of friends and activities where people are known, contribute and truly belong. Our expertise is in bringing these two wellsprings together and doing so with excellence for people who could not otherwise create this for themselves.”

L’Arche St. Louis is part of an international network of L’Arche communities where adults with and without disabilities live together in homes that are fully integrated into their neighborhoods. Three L’Arche St. Louis homes house 11 individuals with intellectual disabilities, known as “core members,” along with caregivers, known as “assistants.” Three additional core members live with their families and receive support from L’Arche St. Louis.

“L’Arche St. Louis members come from diverse backgrounds with and without family involvement,” Kilcoyne says. “We help people stay connected to their neighborhoods and churches where they grew up, and we are all big Cardinals, Blues and CITY SC fans!”

Core members pay rent from their Social Security income, and the organization receives additional funding from the Medicaid waiver program and philanthropic donations from businesses and individuals. Recently, Saint Louis Closet Co. donated more than $3,000 to the organization through its Closets for a Cause giveback effort.

“The generous donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. will further our impact as we look forward to growing our mission specifically towards the larger project of needed renovations at our Brentwood Inclusive Activities Center so that we can serve more people,” Kilcoyne says. “We seek to offer day programming options that teach life and work skills as well as meeting therapeutic and social needs.”

Kilcoyne and the leadership team at L’Arche St. Louis plan to expand the organization’s residential services with a fourth home that will focus on serving aging members. Additional educational outreach with area high schools and colleges where core members and assistants discuss inclusive community and living with differences is also in the works.

“We are supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live their best lives,” Kilcoyne says. “And when persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities are well-supported and included in society, we all benefit.”

L’Arche St. Louis, 9445 Litzsinger Road, Brentwood, 314-395-5851, larchestlouis.org