When April Foster began her career, she worked with “serious habitual offenders” in the juvenile justice system. As a social worker, she found success helping young people establish independent, productive lives after incarceration. She found success with young men, that is – each woman she worked with recidivated, or resumed criminal activity.

“Females were a completely different story,” Foster explains. “Every. Single. Female. Recidivated.”

Foster is nothing if not persistent, however. As a graduate student, she learned that women in the justice system have different needs and challenges than men. “Shifting my thinking and my approach to accommodate these differences was a game changer,” she says. “Finally, I was getting through, and I saw the difference in the success my female clients began to experience.”

Foster now brings that passion and expertise to her work as executive director of Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry. The organization provides services for cisgender and transgender women reentering the St. Louis community from jail or prison. Participants can receive transitional housing, basic necessities, case management, vocational and behavioral health services and life skills classes.

The programs result in a stunning success rate. According to Foster, nine out of 10 participants remain in the community two years after incarceration, a 66 percent reduction compared to the state average.

“Over time, we have seen a steady decline in the incarceration rates for men. For women, however, there has been an increase of 700 percent since 1980,” she says. “Given that most programming is built with the incarcerated majority (men) in mind, this increase is not surprising – but it’s also not acceptable.”

Previously known as the Center for Women in Transition, Keyway opened in 1997 and receives client referrals from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole and local city and county jails and courts. Self-referrals are also common as women in the justice system share the organization’s success stories with others.

“Unfortunately, the need is greater than we have the capacity to serve,” Foster says. “In fact, we are only able to serve about 50 percent of applicants. Given the generational impact, since the majority of incarcerated women are mothers, it is critical that we continue to find ways to serve more of this population.” Keyway begins by meeting participants’ basic needs, a process referred to as “stabilization,” which begins with safe, stable housing.

The organization operates three housing sites in the community where women receive food, clothing, toiletries and supportive services. Two of the housing sites, Baker and Schirmer, are apartment-style and house 12 and 32 women respectfully. The final home, a larger 8,000-square-foot site called Sharon House, houses 22 women. All of the sites can serve women under state-mandated supervision or those leaving local jails. Residents receive an individualized case plan that addresses their specific needs and strengths, and an additional 25 individuals also receive services from their own homes.

“We build in services such as trauma-focused therapy; substance use recovery support; vocational skills building and connection to livable wage employment; life skills education, such as financial literacy, understanding leases and tenant rights; self-care practices; and opportunities to reengage with our community in positive ways,” Foster says. “All of these services address factors that research tells us are critical to reducing the risk of reincarceration for women – housing stability, financial security, emotional wellness and community reengagement.”

WHAT’S A KEYWAY? A keyway is a term that is often used in construction and engineering fields, April Foster explains. It’s a customizable structure that guides and supports until there is stability. “For example, in concrete, a keyway is the form that holds the concrete in place until stability is reached,” she says. “In electric work, it’s the pathway that guides the current to its destination.” “This is what we do every day for women returning to our community from prison and jail. Through customized support and guidance, we provide women the space, time and resources to build their own success. By empowering women, we strengthen families and build safer communities.”

Keyway’s staff includes advocacy director Barbara Baker. After receiving a referral, Baker visits the city or county jail to talk to the applicant to better understand her situation and motivation for change. As appropriate, Baker then attends court with the applicant and recommends Keyway as an alternative to incarceration.

“Graduating” from Keyway looks different for each individual as she meets her own specific goals. “For some women, success might mean that they feel comfortable in their substance use recovery and are ready to move back home with family. For others, it might be securing meaningful, livable-wage employment and working alongside our housing navigator to find an affordable place to live on their own. And for others, it’s healing from trauma so that they can be the best mothers possible,” Foster says.

Most importantly, Foster notes that Keyway improves the community as a whole. “When women are empowered to heal from trauma, when they have meaningful livable wage employment and when they have the skills, knowledge and support they need to build the lives they’ve always wanted, there is a far-reaching ripple effect,” she says. “When women are empowered, families are stronger and communities are transformed.”

