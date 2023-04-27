InVita Health and Wellness wants to help you reach your maximum potential with IV infusions that cover everything from rehydration and antibiotics to vitamin supplements for supporting hair and nail growth, weight loss and more.

“All of our IV infusions are custom-blended to ensure that they are safe for each patient we treat and that they receive no more and no less than what they need,” says InVita founder, Dr. Sara Franco, DNAP, CRNA, APRN. “We are dedicated to complete health and wellness and committed to using integrating techniques that strengthen and empower the whole person.”

In addition to IV therapy, InVita Health and Wellness also offers intramuscular and subcutaneous supplements, which do not require an IV.

“Injected directly into the muscle and subcutaneous tissue, [the intramuscular and subcutaneous supplements] offer a quick and easy way to reap the benefits of vitamins and supplements like B12, D and glutathione, without losing the majority of the supplement by bypassing first-pass metabolism as well as other gastric factors that can limit their bioavailability and overall effectiveness,” Franco explains.

The sphenopalatine ganglion block offered by InVita Health and Wellness can also help patients achieve instant relief from migraines. Additionally, the SPG block is more than 90-percent successful in restoring taste and smell for patients who have had COVID 19.

InVita Health and Wellness ensures that you are getting the most out of your supplements and provides you with complete health solutions for the inside and outside of your body.

“Our clinic is staffed with a supportive group of professionals that are committed to educating, nurturing, and supporting the health and wellness of our clients,” Franco concludes.

InVita Health and Wellness, 333 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 300, Kirkwood, 314-394-0950

FAST FACTS

• InVita Health and Wellness offers infusions for vitamin supplementation, muscle recovery, migraine relief, fertility, hair and nail support, weight loss, hangovers, stress, mental clarity, pregnancy and more.

• IV therapies can administer a high concentration of vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream rather than being digested as they pass through the stomach.

• This direct path through the circulatory system can speed up recovery, increase efficiency and be especially convenient for patients seeking a quick recovery.