Losing weight can be a daunting task. When weight gain has a hormonal component, such as developing peripheral insulin resistance, it can be difficult to overcome with changes in diet and levels of physical activity. Thankfully, InVita Health and Wellness is now proud to offer Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, game-changing medications for medical weight loss that helps struggling patients reduce their weight by at least 10 to 15 percent.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in two common diabetes medications known as GLP-RA that mimics the body’s response to increased blood sugar and delays gastric emptying, resulting in a feeling of fullness and decreased appetite. It works by helping the pancreas release the right amount of insulin when blood sugar levels are high, and also by slowing the movement of food through the stomach.

The medication, initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, is the first drug to be FDA-approved for weight management since 2017. When given in the form of a once-weekly subcutaneous injection, Semaglutide can help balance out hormones like insulin, which may curb appetite and allow people to start shedding those extra pounds.

Patients are better able to keep the weight off because it invokes lifestyle changes. “You just don’t care to eat sweets and high-fat foods,” one patient commented.

InVita Health and Wellness offers a consultation, nutrition tips, and continued support throughout the patient’s weight loss journey. The Medical Spa has hundreds of patients on the medication with tens of thousands of pounds lost. Go online to learn more about how InVita Health and Wellness can help make losing weight an achievable goal today.

InVita Health andWellness, 333 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 300, Kirkwood, 314-394-0950, invitahealthandwellness.com

FAST FACTS

Semaglutide injection is in a class of medications called GLP-1 agonists that deal with insulin release.

InVita Health and Wellness offers Semaglutide in one of three packages: $100 per week, a 4-week package for $300 or a 16-week package for $1200.

In clinical trials, participants taking Semaglutide lost an average of 10 to 15 percent of their body weight.

Semaglutide has also been shown to improve PCOS, cholesterol and fertility.