Summertime comes as an opportunity for children to recharge with the joys of activities, camps and time spent with family and friends. Yet there are some situations where the fun times may come with certain hazards as well.
Toddlers are notorious for putting everything in their mouths, which serves as an opportunity for them to ingest non-food items, also known as foreign bodies. It can be an alarming moment for a parent or caregiver when they realize the child ate something they weren’t supposed to.
Some swallowed items may cause a child to choke, cough or show signs of distress. Other times they may let you know after the ingestion, or you may notice a missing household item before the truth comes out.
Coins are the most commonly ingested foreign item. Other examples include small parts of toys, hair clips and rings. While some items will pass, if your child ingests a battery, magnets, a sharp or hazardous object or has any signs of discomfort, it is an absolute emergency.
One of the newest items of concern I’ve seen more recently are water-absorbing polymers, also referred to as water beads, which should be considered hazardous objects. These beads, previously used in diapers and agriculture, are becoming more commonly marketed in everything from toys to home décor. Kids are lured to them because they look like candy. The danger exists because these small plastic balls grow to several times their original size when placed in water, which makes them especially hazardous due to the risk of bowel obstruction.
The problem is further compounded by the fact that a child may not share his ingestion with an adult until they become uncomfortable. Once the ingestion is discovered, these “polymers” often do not show up on x-rays, thus leading to a delay in diagnosis and care.
If a child is suspected of water bead/polymer ingestion, head to the emergency room immediately and call poison control. Once at the hospital, your medical team will assess the child and determine the need for imaging and/or endoscopic removal of the beads from the food pipe or stomach before they expand.
Here are a few tips to reduce the risk of ingestion of hazardous items:
- Make the child’s environment safe by removing small objects and performing frequent sweeps of children’s play areas.
- Supervise toddlers while eating and cut up foods accordingly into small bites.
- Keep magnets, batteries and medications out of reach.
- Check toys for removable pieces.
- Remind older siblings that their toys could be a choking hazard for their younger siblings.
In summary, though a majority of ingested items will pass the gastrointestinal tract without causing problems, some will require medical attention. If you have any doubts about possible ingestion, please call poison control and your medical provider.
Be safe and enjoy your summer!
Dr. Amana Nasir is a pediatric gastroenterologist with Mercy Clinic Kids GI. For more information, please visit mercy.net/laduenews.