How to recognize Seasonal Affective Disorder and when to seek help

’Tis the season for cold, wintry weather, short days, long nights and the hustle, bustle and stress of the holidays. Feeling a bit “blah” for a couple days in the midst of this isn’t usually cause for concern; however, for about 15 million Americans, winter brings more than just a momentary gloom. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of major depressive disorder that affects four times more women than men.

“The distinguishing factor is that the symptoms are only present during a particular season,” says Lisa Panicola, a licensed professional counselor with Family Life Counseling and Psychological Services. Although winter-pattern SAD begins in late fall or early winter and ends in spring and summer, a small portion of those with SAD experience the same symptoms during summer months.

SAD is marked by constant depression and loss of interest in usually enjoyable activities, difficulty concentrating, lack of energy, irritability, and even feelings of worthlessness and thoughts of self-harm. “Winter-pattern SAD includes sleeping in excess, overeating and carbohydrate cravings, weight gain and social isolation,” Panicola adds.

Lack of sunlight disrupts our body’s internal clock, which can lead to a depressed mood.

“Reduced sunlight can also cause our serotonin levels – a brain chemical that affects mood – to decrease, causing symptoms of depression,” she says. “The change in seasons also affects the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.”

People who develop SAD should talk with a mental health professional for support and a potential referral to a physician who can check vitamin D and B12 levels and prescribe medications, if needed. Bright light therapy is also an effective form of treatment for many people with SAD, and a health care professional can help choose a light source and provide guidance on when and how much to use it.

“When one’s daily level of functioning has changed, including, but not limited to: an increase in isolation, school or work problems, substance abuse, an increase in other mental health disorders – such as anxiety or eating disorders, suicidal thoughts or behaviors – they need professional help,” Panicola says. “Talk to your doctor about vitamin D levels and supplements to support and boost serotonin activity.”

If you notice signs of SAD in a friend or loved one, let them know you want to help.

“Support them to seek help, ask them what has helped in the past, help them plan ahead, stay in touch, offer to help with everyday tasks and be patient,” Panicola says. “SAD is treatable if you get the appropriate help.”

