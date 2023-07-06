Many parents are familiar with knee pain due to Osgood Schlatter’s disease, also referred to as “growing pains,” because of their children – or from experiencing the same discomfort during their own childhoods. Outside of trauma, it’s one of the most common causes of knee pain in kids.
Osgood Schlatter’s is the most well-known form of apophysitis, which is inflammation where a muscle and its tendon attaches to a child’s growth plate. It’s typically caused by repetitive, overuse activities in growing children and adolescents. Timing can vary by child, though it’s most common when kids are growing (in boys ages 12 through 18 and girls ages 10 through 16) and active in sports. Continuous stress where the tendon and bone come together leads to local swelling and pain caused by things like running, jumping or squatting.
When Osgood Schlatter’s disease occurs, a bump may develop just below the kneecap. The bump is painful to touch, and pain is worsened with running or walking up hills, stairs or inclines. It’s especially painful when a child with Osgood Schlatter’s falls on their knee.
If you think your child has Osgood Schlatter’s, stretching can be key to improving pain. Specifically, stretch the calf muscles, hamstrings and quad muscles. Icing the knee (right over the bump) at least two times a day and taking an age and weight-appropriate dose of ibuprofen is also helpful. Sometimes kids with chronic or severe Osgood Schlatter’s need physical therapy.
Bracing with a knee strap, which goes between the kneecap and the bump that forms with Osgood Schlatter’s, can also be helpful. The strap compresses the patellar tendon and lessens the traction on the bony area where the pain is located.
Osgood Schlatter’s disease typically resolves when the growth plate below the kneecap closes, which can be a long road for growing kids.
While it doesn’t harm a child to play while experiencing knee pain due to Osgood Schlatter’s, it may prolong the course of recovery. The best way to eliminate the pain is with rest and rehab before jumping back into a sport.
Dr. Heather Joyce is a pediatrician and pediatric medical director of Mercy Clinic in the St. Louis region. For more information, visit mercy.net/laduenews.