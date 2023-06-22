Great Rivers Greenway has built over 135 miles of greenways connecting the St. Louis area together, and they’re not stopping there.
The public agency, which was founded in 2000 after a vote from people in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County to create a sales tax solely devoted to building parks and greenways in the region, eventually plans to develop a network of greenways spanning nearly 600 miles in and around the city. And with dozens of active projects in the works – all in various stages of planning, design and production – there’s no shortage of places for the St. Louis community to get outdoors and explore.
“Generally we’re trying to connect everything together, serve the most people, make the most impact,” says Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great Rivers. “Whether that be for transportation, health, economic opportunities or conservation.”
Great Rivers has already completed four projects in 2023, including opening the Brickline Greenway near City Park Stadium, The Katherine Ward Burg Garden on the Mississippi Greenway, expanding the Centennial Greenway in St. Charles County and opening the Deer Creek Greenway, a project traversing through St. Louis, Maplewood, Webster Groves and Brentwood. Four new projects will also reach completion this summer, further connecting the St. Louis community with shared greenways, paved trails, public parks, conservation areas and more. Most recently, Great Rivers Greenway plans to celebrate the newest expansion of the Meramec Greenway along the I-44 Bridge on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new greenway, built over the Meramec River, connects visitors to Emmenegger Nature Park, Unger Park, Fenton City Park, Olde Towne Fenton and George Winter Park.
“Our mission and vision is to build this network of greenways to make the St. Louis region even more vibrant,” Klues says. “We want to create accessible options for transportation, whether people are walking their dogs, riding their bikes or using a wheelchair. We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and invited.”
The greenway trails themselves are almost always paved and accessible, and the positive impact on transportation is just the beginning of their work to transform the metro area. Great Rivers Greenway has also worked hard to create and restore natural habitats, protect native plants, asses and improve habitats by replacing invasive plants with native plants and support regional watershed planning efforts. The greenways also open up new opportunities for financial growth by connecting the public to businesses, neighborhoods, transit, jobs and schools, providing communities with active ways to explore new areas and enjoy the outdoors.
“The greenways help to strengthen our neighborhoods, and it’s great for people’s health and well-being to be able to get outdoors and connect to their community in a whole new way,” Klues explains. “We want to distribute the resources equitably across the region, and many of the projects transcend zip codes to knit the whole region together.”
Great Rivers Greenway opening events are free and open to the public. More information about the greenways, including volunteer information, maps of finished projects, event calendars and upcoming openings this summer can be found on their website.
Great Rivers Greenway, 3745 Foundry Way, Suite 253, St. Louis, 314-436-7009, greatriversgreenway.org