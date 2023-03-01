How are those New Year’s resolutions about improving your diet going? It’s been a couple of months since many people resolved to “eat healthier,” and the pitfalls to making positive changes are causing some of us to throw in the towel and grab the chips. March is National Nutrition Month, and this year the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) invites us to look forward with the theme “Fuel for the Future.” Not only can we be healthier, but we can eat with sustainability in mind too.

For the sake of the environment, the academy urges people to focus on more plant-based meals, purchase foods with minimal packaging, buy seasonal and local foods and grow some foods in a home garden. To help address some specific challenges and understand the basics of better nutrition, two local experts offer advice to fuel your future of healthier eating.

One of the biggest roadblocks for healthy eating is the temptation to turn to trendy diets on social media. “It is easy to become overly bogged down in the details and in overly restrictive plans,” says Dr. Susan Reeds, a physician specializing in weight loss and obesity management and medical director of the Washington University Weight Management Program. “The human body can survive and thrive on a wide variety of dietary plans, from eating only meat to vegetarianism to intermittent fasting. The most important thing is to find a plan that is personally sustainable on all levels – financial, palatability, etc.”

Dr. Dominic Reeds, a Washington University physician specializing in nutritional science and geriatric endocrinology, recommends avoiding highly processed foods such as ready-to-eat meals, cereals, frozen meals and deli meats. “These contribute to medical conditions including obesity, diabetes and hypertension,” he says. “They typically do not contain whole grains and may contain additives, such as preservatives and ingredients to enhance flavor and texture. Studies have suggested a link between highly processed foods and certain kinds of cancer.”

In general, however, both Susan and Dominic Reeds recommend a varied diet with nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, non-fat and low-fat dairy, fish and seafood, unprocessed lean meat and skinless poultry, nuts and legumes.

When purchasing food, it’s important to note that organic doesn’t necessarily mean better, according to Reeds. “There is little unbiased evidence – meaning evidence not sponsored by food companies – to support nutritional and health benefits for organic foods. Other factors, such as environmental concerns related to fertilizer and pesticide use, may support the use of organic foods.”

Although many people try to incorporate multivitamins into their diet, Reeds emphasizes that this isn’t always necessary. “It is important to remember that nutritional supplements are not regulated by the FDA as drugs,” Dominic Reeds says. “Unsubstantiated and false claims are common. Potentially harmful drugs have been found in products claiming to be nutritional supplements, and supplements claiming to be ‘all-natural’ may contain potentially dangerous herbal ingredients – for example, herbal equivalents of ephedrine, which has been banned in the U.S., in products claiming to improve energy or metabolism.”

Those with specific deficiencies or medical indications should follow individual recommendations made by a physician. However, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, generally healthy people eating a balanced diet do not need to take supplements to prevent disease or prevent mortality.

Both Susan and Dominic Reeds agree that moderation is key and note that “these are our personal viewpoints and do not represent the views or recommendations of Washington University or Barnes Jewish Hospital.”