This spring, 4-year-old Jaylen excitedly skipped through vivid green grass and examined bright yellow dandelions through a whole new lens. It was the first moment the North St. Louis County preschooler saw the world clearly – all because of brand new glasses provided by Eye Thrive.
Launched in 2004, the St. Louis-based nonprofit delivers free essential vision services to kids in pre-K through 12th grade across the metro area, including 12,000 screenings, 4,000 eye exams, 5,000 pairs of glasses and 2,000 replacement lenses this school year. “An estimated one in four school-aged children has vision impairment, but early detection can prevent more than 80 percent of long-term issues,” notes Kate McKearn, executive director of Eye Thrive. “Eye Thrive gets children the glasses they need to live, learn and explore their world.”
The organization was founded by the late Bill Jehling, then-president at Clarkson Eyecare, after his experience helping his friend’s young son get glasses for the first time brought his attention to the outstanding need for vision services among underprivileged children in the community. For almost 20 years, Eye Thrive has grown into making “the magic moment” of clear sight happen on a much bigger scale, McKearn says.
Through its school vision screening program, children with possible sight impairment are identified by on-staff vision screeners certified by the National Center for Children’s Vision and Eye Health, then scheduled for an appointment on the charity’s Mobile Vision Clinic, all in compliance with the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s recommendations. The optometry center on wheels rolls into schools and community centers fully equipped with the technology, optometrists and assisting staff to serve up to 40 kids per visit.
“Every child receives a comprehensive eye exam that includes the whole health of the eye,” McKearn explains. “Then, kids get to pick out their glasses, which are all brand-new, top-of-the-line frames they really feel proud to wear.”
With a full optic lab on board for eye testing and making lenses, McKearn says kids put on their glasses and walk back to class ready to see and learn in about 45 minutes. Additionally, through the organization’s replacements program, kids with lost or broken glasses are sent a new pair – no questions asked, McKearn shares.
Kids with medical care needs beyond Eye Thrive’s services receive referrals to Medicaid-friendly providers, she adds, noting, “A lot of things can be seen and diagnosed through the eyes.” The need is so great, Eye Thrive currently has a waitlist, McKearn says: “We are gearing up to expand with a second Mobile Vision Clinic…but we need the community’s help. We never want to leave any child behind.”
Eye Thrive, 5501 Delmar Blvd., Suite B580, St. Louis, 314-736-1400, eyethrive.org