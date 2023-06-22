Volunteer Spotlight: Patty Jehling for Eye Thrive

Patty Jehling recalls her father, Bill, the late founder of Eye Thrive, likening the moment of a child experiencing clear vision for the first time to the magic of Christmas morning.

“We’re giving kids the essential vision services they deserve – if you can’t see, you can’t read, and if you can’t read, you can’t learn … and if you can’t learn, you can’t reach your full potential,” notes Jehling, who has been engaged in the charity since its 2004 launch and became a board member in 2020.

Clearly carrying on the family legacy through Eye Thrive’s focused vision, Jehling stepped into the chairperson of the board role last January following her father’s passing in 2021.

As a proud St. Louisan, Jehling shares what she loves most about Eye Thrive is its immediate impact in the lives of local kids: “We just love the magic that our kids experience when they come on the Mobile Vision Clinic and leave with this tool that’s going to help them be successful in life.”