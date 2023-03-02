Adult lives can get incredibly hectic, especially when trying to keep up with your healthcare becomes a chaotic mess of appointments and referrals. Founded by Dr. Becky Lynn, Evora works to create a hassle-free environment with concierge healthcare services under one roof. As of today, Lynn’s proven model has expanded to include men’s health care.

“With my lifestyle of going, going, going – it helps to have people who are immediately responsive,” says client Michael Kelley, political consultant and co-commentator on KMOX’s Hancock and Kelley. “They were there for me immediately whenever I need anything. When I call their office, they’re quick and helpful and with none of the nonsense. It’s like having a doctor in your family.”

Kelley first heard about Evora from Lynn’s husband and was immediately impressed by Lynn’s no-nonsense approach and the personal service he received.

“They didn’t just take tests to tell me what was wrong – they listened to me and what I was worried about,” he says. “This was no intimidation and it was a judgment-free zone. You’re not embarrassed [because you’re] speaking directly to the doctors. You don’t have to worry about telling the story a dozen times. The hassle is gone.”

With Evora’s help, Kelley has been able to lose close to 40 pounds over five months. Evora provided him with a dietician, who went shopping with him to find food that would help his weight while still being fulfilling and well-proportioned. Kelley began working with a trainer that Evora provided to help him improve his balance, which is what he was most concerned about.

He was also set up with a therapist who he credits for helping him get to a better place mentally than he’d been in a long time.

“I truly have nothing but great things to say about the therapist that works for her practice,” he says. “I wanted to give this a shot and I am so grateful I did; I cannot recommend Evora enough.”

Evora for Men, 845 N. New Ballas Ct. Ste. 310, Creve Coeur, 314-934-0551, evoraformen.com