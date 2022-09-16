Eastern Missouri Girl Scout distributes art kits designed to improve teens' mental health

Coumba Diallo is making a lasting impact on metro area teens in foster care through art.

The graduate of Ladue’s Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School launched a creative outlet for young people in foster care to promote self-expression and mental health stability through a partnership with the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, a Brentwood-based nonprofit striving to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families.

The project involved Diallo collecting art supplies to assemble 150 art kits with creative prompt cards, and it earned her a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. The Girl Scouts’ website describes that award as “the mark of the truly remarkable – proof that not only can she make a difference, but that she already has.”

Diallo, who has been volunteering since elementary school, says she was inspired to initiate the artistic self-expression venture after serving as a project ambassador for the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s Cinderella Project, which helps teens who are in foster care or have been recently adopted receive dresses and accessories for attending their proms. “That experience really made me want to work with them again,” Diallo notes.

After completing research about foster care and speaking with those working for the coalition, Diallo found that more programs and supplies were directed toward helping younger children than older teens. “So I thought, ‘How can I make sure I can still get resources to these older kids?’” she recalls.

The result was a combination of Diallo’s passions for art, mental health and wellness. “My art kits promote mental wellness through prompt cards,” she explains.

More than 100 teens have received these kits with tools for self-expression. “The teens were very excited to create with these new supplies they had,” Diallo says. “Social workers said the kits were so popular they ran out multiple times, and I had to put together more. I even got a letter through the coalition from a teen about … how profound it was to him that there were people thinking about him and what he likes because he is about to age out of the [foster care] system.”

Diallo’s project also invited teens who used the kits to submit their artwork for a virtual public exhibition she organized earlier this year.

Additionally, Diallo wanted the endeavor “to connect the two countries I am from,” so she coordinated with a teaching artist and facilitated 10 virtual painting workshops with children in Saint-Louis, Senegal.

Nicole Dalton, director of programs and partnerships for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, says one of the requirements for a project to receive a Gold Award is that it must be sustainable – “leaving a lasting impact in her community.” So Diallo ensured her project will continue in the future by providing the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition with an instructional guidebook on how to assemble and distribute her art kits, as well as information on holding a virtual art showcase.

The MICDS alumna is now studying studio art at Tufts University in the Greater Boston area and says she plans “to continue my passion for art and, hopefully, combine my love for mental health and sustainability, as well.”

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, 2300 Ball Drive, St. Louis, 314-592-2300, girlscoutsem.org

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, 1750 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 210, St. Louis, 314-367-8373, foster-adopt.org