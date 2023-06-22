In 2019, Anne Sebert Kuhlmann, an associate professor of behavioral science and health education at the Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice, assessed the menstrual hygiene needs of low-income women in St. Louis and published her results in the the journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. According to the study, titled “Unmet Menstrual Hygiene Needs Among Low-Income Women,” almost two-thirds of the participating women were “unable to afford needed menstrual hygiene supplies” and made do with “cloth, rags, tissues or toilet paper; some even using children’s diapers or paper towels taken from public bathrooms.”
Kuhlmann, who has served on the St. Louis board of directors for Dignity Period since 2018, drew attention to how many women without access to sanitary menstrual hygiene products are also at a higher risk for vaginal, urinary tract and skin infections. Furthermore, the study explained that individuals without access to menstrual hygiene products were more likely to miss work or school during the cycle.
People are also reading…
Dignity Period, which was established as a 501(c)3 organization in 2014 to help provide girls and women with menstrual hygiene supplies in Ethiopia, works with collaborative agencies throughout the United States to provide sustainable, washable and reusable pad kits to those who menstruate and educates young people about the natural process of menstruation. The kits consist of four cotton pads with waterproof backing and can provide 12-plus months of coverage, replacing thousands of disposable period products.
“Since Dignity Period was founded to fulfill the need in Ethiopia, we’ve distributed more than 160,000 kits to girls there to help reduce school absenteeism,” says Angie Wiseman, executive director. Board members and co-founders Lewis and Helen Wall created the organization after traveling to Ethiopia and learning how the lack of menstrual hygiene products caused girls to miss school, fall behind in their studies and often drop out. “When the pandemic began and then political unrest caused unsafe conditions for our staff in Ethiopia, we had to pause operations there. But the silver lining is that it gave us the opportunity to focus on the local need.
“We’re a very small organization with a very significant impact,” Wiseman continues. “Our goal of providing 10,000 kits to the St. Louis community equates to 3.4 million period products annually, but we need continued support and donations to produce and distribute the items. When you support us, you’re also supporting Collective Thread, so the impact is even greater to our area.”
Dignity Period, dignityperiod.org