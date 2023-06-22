Volunteer Spotlight: Victoria Christopher for Dignity Period

When Dignity Period has a gala, Victoria Christopher is there, working to make sure everything comes together to fuel Dignity Period’s success. In September 2022, Christopher coordinated Dignity Period’s eighth gala with the theme Paint It Pink, which raised about $280,000 for the organization, and she’s already planning next year’s big event.

“I love it, and I love this organization; I’ll do whatever I can to help them,” she says. From the silent auction to the raffle to the entertainment at each gala, Christopher’s efforts as volunteer coordinator come from her belief in Dignity Period’s mission.

“I remember hearing about the need in Ethiopia and how taboo it is to talk about menstruation. And the idea that the girls there might not even have pads blew my mind,” Christopher says. “Period products aren’t even easily accessible to everyone who needs them here in St. Louis, and we can really make an impact here, too. People shouldn’t have to choose between groceries and menstrual supplies.”

Christopher notes that for those who are reluctant to volunteer, giving even a few hours when you have a free day can make a difference. “So many places are happy with whatever help you can give, and volunteering is also a great way to meet people. I have no plans to stop!”