Clinical trials in the St. Louis metro area bring hope to children with cancer

Childhood cancer of all types remains the leading cause of disease-related death past infancy in children and adolescents, according to the National Cancer Institute – making it all the more important to note that this is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Regarding that scourge, in the metro area, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation (based in Monrovia, California) helps make it easier for qualifying children to enter clinical trials that may offer better outcomes and contribute to researchers’ understanding of childhood cancer’s causes and treatments.

Grant funding from the foundation contributes to the salary of a research nurse who helps enroll children for clinical trials at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. A significant proportion of patients enroll in various trials, says Dr. William Ferguson, a pediatric oncologist and division director of The Costas Center at the hospital. Some studies explore the biology of the various diseases to help researchers understand the causes and mechanisms of childhood cancer, while others involve experimental treatments.

“We look at every child when they come in and see if there’s a trial for which they’re eligible, because frequently that provides the most advanced care, and that’s how we learn to make things better,” Ferguson says. Clinicians discuss a trial’s risks and benefits with families to determine if it’s a good fit for the patient. Ferguson adds that he and his colleagues only recommend trials that offer a good potential for improved treatment and outcomes.

Clinical trials form the basis of new discoveries that are moving cancer care forward for children and adults alike. For example, Ferguson points to drug trials that are changing the odds of relapse for children with neuroblastoma, a cancer that usually begins in the adrenal glands and spreads to other organs.

“Neuroblastoma is one of the more common tumors we see in children, and the cure rate with standard therapy is a little bit better than 50 percent,” he says. “When these kids relapse, you can get them back in remission, but it almost always keeps coming back. About eight years ago, a group we were part of started looking at a new drug to see if we could prevent those relapses. And we’ve had very encouraging data.” (The federal Food and Drug Administration, in fact, is considering that drug for approval.) “It’s something that just in the last few years can offer hope to these patients.”

Ferguson notes that organizations like St. Baldrick’s remain key to providing the overall assistance needed to move research forward. “St. Louis continues to support this cause,” says Traci Johnson, a spokeswoman for the foundation. “This year, the Helen Fitzgerald’s Virtual Shave and Share Event raised nearly $272,000 to support St. Baldrick’s mission to conquer kids’ cancer.”

“When I was a kid, the cure rate for childhood cancer was about 10 percent – now, it’s 80 to 90 percent,” Ferguson adds. “That’s due to testing new treatments and better understanding how cancer cells work, and we continue to make progress.”

The Costas Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 1465 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-268-4000, ssmhealth.com