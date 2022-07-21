Clementine St. Louis Opens Residential Treatment Center for Young People Battling Eating Disorders

Clementine St. Louis looks like a large, turreted brick mansion backing into lush trees, but it’s not the home of a local magnate or mogul. The new structure’s intentionally designed interiors include spaces for activities, meetings and – importantly – dining. The residents are local adolescents and teens with eating disorders, joined by therapists, dietitians, health care providers and recovery coaches helping them to overcome their illnesses.

About 9 percent of Americans develop an eating disorder at some point, which results in 10,200 deaths each year, according to a collaborative report released in 2020 by Harvard University’s Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders in Boston.

Melissa Spann – the chief clinical officer at Monte Nido and Affiliates, the national eating disorders treatment program behind Clementine St. Louis and Clementine’s 11 other locations nationwide – says this problem has worsened significantly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recent trends show an increase in adolescents needing psychiatric care for eating disorders, and so this type of intensive residential program is more important than ever,” Spann explains.

Clementine St. Louis offers clinical and nutritional care with medical and psychiatric oversight in a homelike environment for up to eight residents at a time. Residents may be referred by their physicians or therapists, or they may contact Monte Nido directly to inquire about the program. An intake assessment determines whether the residential program is appropriate for an individual. In many cases, insurance helps cover the cost of treatment.

Most residents stay at Clementine St. Louis for about two months, Spann says, although each individual’s treatment plan determines the exact length of stay. During treatment, residents’ schedules are structured and fairly busy. “Routine is very important,” Spann says. “There is time for school with a certified teacher, several group discussion or therapy sessions, individual meetings with a therapist and dietitian, and very, very structured mealtimes.” Residents eat three meals and three snacks each day with pre- and post-meal group sessions.

Although residents do not go home during their stay, parents and families are important to the overall process, Spann notes. Parents are encouraged to visit and participate in therapy sessions with and without their child.

“Engaging the family is critical so the young people don’t end up going home to the same environment where they developed the disorder,” Spann says. “We create a family road map to lay out the course of treatment, and there are many experiential interventions, such as practice eating meals together as a family.”

The most important message Spann hopes to share is that eating disorder recovery is possible with the right tools, skills, support and treatment. “Our goal is to make that treatment more accessible,” she says. “We help these young people build internal resources and develop resilience to thrive once they transition back to their home.”