Children under 5 may be vaccinated against COVID-19 – Here’s what Mercy Kids’ president wants parents to know

Vaccination against COVID-19 is proven to be the best way to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. After a longer wait than most groups, children ages 6 months to 4 years old may now receive a COVID-19 vaccination since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved such use in June.

The FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization requires a thorough evaluation of the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and ensures both. Two vaccines are approved, one manufactured by Pfizer and the other by Moderna, both of which use proven mRNA technology. In this age group, the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, while the Moderna requires just two doses, although additional research is underway, and Moderna may eventually call for a third dose.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend a particular vaccine over the other – both organizations just recommend your child be vaccinated!

Side effects of these vaccines are minimal and similar to side effects of most other vaccines: soreness and redness at the injection site, mild malaise and, possibly, low-grade fever lasting only a day or two. Thousands of children were included in the vaccine trials, and there were no serious allergic reactions, heart inflammations or other significant consequences to the vaccine.

Vaccinated younger children will get protection like that of older vaccinated kids and adults. If they do get COVID-19, their symptoms should be mild. The CDC concurs that the vaccine prevents serious illness and hospitalization.

We have been in this pandemic for more than two years now, and vaccination against COVID-19 is the way out of it. This vaccine is one of the most closely studied and evaluated preventive measures in history. Parents who want their children to be vaccinated – and I hope that’s all of you – should contact their child’s physician, who will either give the vaccine in-office or refer you to a child-friendly vaccine center.

Dr. Joseph Kahn is president of Mercy Kids (mercykids.org), an expansive network of pediatric care dedicated to meeting the needs of every child, every day.