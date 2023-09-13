You may be surprised to learn that the single leading cause of disability worldwide is lower back pain, according to the World Health Organization. If you have occasional or persistent low back pain, you’re certainly not alone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to help prevent and relieve this common problem.

While causes can include arthritis, inflammation, infection or even tumors, the vast majority of lower back pain is mechanical rather than due to a major structural problem or disease, says Chris Peterson, a physical therapist with Washington University Physical Therapy. The common mechanical aspect of low back pain means that movement is both part of the problem and solution.

“The lumbar spine is naturally very resilient and is not often injured by a single injury or movement, but repeated small movements are often a chronic source of irritation and inflammation,” he says. “Many lifestyle habits also contribute to pain. Lack of sleep, blood sugar fluctuations, lack of cardiovascular fitness, tobacco use and nutrition are integral to determining the body’s ability to respond. Genetics also can play a role in structural variations and in the body’s response to injury. Because there are so many factors, there is rarely a single magic bullet to address the pain.”

However, Peterson notes that these variables often mean that physical therapists have multiple avenues available for treatment – and movement is at the top of the list. He advises that people with back pain continue tolerable activity to help prevent a single pain episode from becoming chronically debilitating.

Pain that disrupts sleep for more than five days or persists while awake for more than a month should be assessed by a physician and addressed with physical therapy, if appropriate. By discovering what types of maladaptive movements contribute to an individual’s pain, physical therapists help patients unlearn poor posture habits and minimize repeated stress on the back. Stretches and exercises may be recommended to help relieve pain and help prevent repeated episodes.

In particular, tasks done for long periods of time, such as sitting, sleeping or exercising, may need to be adjusted. For example, “minimizing twisting while getting in and out of bed for a person who twists too easily,” Peterson says. “The more often a task is done without twisting, the more efficient it becomes and carries over to other activities. It is also helpful to address deficiencies in the base level of strength, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness.”

Most episodes of back pain spontaneously resolve within six months, but up to 30 percent of people develop chronic pain, which is harder to treat, he says. “The fear of activity itself is thought to be a risk factor in developing persistent pain, so we are cautious of being overly protective.” He considers acute lower back pain not just a warning of future episodes but also a harbinger of overall health.

“Pay attention to basic practices, like getting 180 minutes of exercise per week, and stay strong,” he advises. “And if you can’t function, see a medical provider to learn coping techniques, movement retraining and fitness strategies.”

Washington University Physical Therapy, 4240 Duncan Ave., St. Louis, 314-286-1940, pt.wustl.edu