Exercise doesn’t have to be boring – that’s the motto at Bumbershoot Aerial Arts, anyway. Instead of walking on the treadmill or climbing the Stairmaster, students at Bumbershoot swing and twist through the air with silks rigged from the ceiling. “Life is short, and I want it to be interesting,” owner Joelle Pendergrass says.
Teaching is somewhat of a second nature to Pendergrass; as the oldest daughter in a big family, she grew up teaching her younger siblings how to do aerial art themselves. Her family would often perform circus shows at fairs and festivals.
“In my family, whatever one of us got into, everybody else learned too,” she explains. “My dad took up juggling, so we all took up juggling. My brother took up the unicycle, so we all took up the unicycle. Gymnastics was my thing.”
While still in high school, Pendergrass started teaching for a local circus company in exchange for aerial arts training. Soon she was teaching beginner-level aerial classes while continuing to advance her own skills. “I’m just used to making order out of chaos,” she adds.
Pendergrass always dreamed of starting up her own aerial arts practice in St. Louis and opened Bumbershoot in 2009. While she still teaches some children and teen classes, she mainly wanted Bumbershoot to be accessible for average adults to experience a physical, creative and therapeutic outlet.
Aerial art helps build upper body and core strength – an area that can sometimes be hard for women (Bumbershoot’s main student base) to build up. But it also occupies the creative side of your brain: Instead of thinking about building up a specific muscle group, Pendergrass says the focus is more on nailing an awesome trick.
“It keeps you engaged in a different way than just going to the gym,” she says. “It’s so rewarding when you become that girl who can do pull-ups. It’s satisfying and empowering for women to become and know that they are strong, especially with their upper body.”
Pendergrass attributes the therapeutic aspect of aerial art to the community Bumbershoot has built. It’s very much a collaborative activity: Students learn how to spot each other and help one another master difficult moves. “Everyone’s always cheering each other on,” Pendergrass explains. “People feel like their neighbor’s success is their success.”
The sport is also just as mentally engaging as it is physically. Instead of zoning out during the workout, you’re consciously thinking about the timing and execution of each move you make.
“I think aerial art has a therapeutic benefit because it gets people connected with their bodies in a different way,” Pendergrass says. “It also makes the success and the accomplishment much more valuable because they did it in a whole-body-connected, engaged-person sort of way. So there’s an ownership there that is really powerful.”
It might sound like a lot at first, but Pendergrass assures that aerial art is open to everyone, no matter their age or body type. She recalls a training session she did with advanced aerial coaches from around the world and how amazed she was with the body diversity she saw. “I was so struck by the fact that these are all amazing, accomplished aerialists, and their bodies look so unique from one another,” she says. “There is no ideal body type for aerial arts other than being a healthy version of yourself – which aerial helps you accomplish.”
Plus, Bumbershoot’s teaching style is focused on meeting students where they are instead of jumping into high-level techniques from the start. Most of the group classes are six weeks long, and the studio is offering three- or four-week mini sessions during the summer. There are also one-time sampler classes available for those who just want to try it out.
“My big passion was figuring out how to take this thing that’s challenging to do and challenging to teach and make it possible, empowering, fun and doable for normal people so that they don’t have to run away and join the circus, but can still get a little piece of that.”
Bumbershoot Aerial Arts, 2200 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-669-5754, thebumbershoot.com