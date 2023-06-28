Wildfires still burn out of control across Canada, and smoke from the devastation is spreading across parts of the United States and even darkening skies over parts of Europe, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. On Wednesday, June 28, it's reached St. Louis, causing a hazy sunrise with a smoky smell.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which monitors air quality across the state, ranks today's air as "unhealthy," meaning the general public can experience negative health effects, and those classified in sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people who suffer from respiratory problems such as allergies and asthma, can experience serious health effects.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website that "wildfire smoke can make anyone sick." Symptoms can vary from stinging eyes and a scratchy throat to tiredness and headaches or even chest pain and a rapid heartbeat. Winds should push the smoke out of the St. Louis area, at least temporarily. In the meantime however, here are ways to keep your loved ones safe at home.

Expert advice on purifying and disinfecting your home this spring It's time for spring cleaning, and Saint Louis University's medical laboratory science program director is sharing tips on disinfecting bathrooms, choosing an air purifier, using cleaning solutions with less volatile chemicals and more.

A St. Louis doctor’s tips for dealing with spring and summer allergies Mercy’s Dr. Joseph Kahn shares numerous ways to avoid allergens and limit symptoms of allergies as area temperatures rise.

Warm-weather pet safety tips from the Humane Society of Missouri The Humane Society of Missouri has a few rules for pet owners and animal lovers to ensure pets are happy and healthy, despite the heat.