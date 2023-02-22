The metro area’s Women of Achievement organization has announced the 10 female leaders who will be honored this year for improving the quality of life in and around St. Louis through their extraordinary volunteer efforts.

The 2023 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award recipients are: Katherine Glynn Anderson, Impactful Leadership Velma Bailey, Youth Enrichment Beth Boggs, Feeding Our Community Rolanda Finch, Caring & Compassion Judith Garfinkel, Arts & Education Linda Hunter, Humanitarian Concerns Erin Kramer, Spirit of Giving Kristina Le, Multicultural Advocacy Christine Pennell, Human Welfare Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano, Social Enterprise

The honorees were selected after an extensive nomination process that began first with the public and covered the St. Louis metro area, including Metro East Illinois. The WOA organization sought out women “who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through uncompensated voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career,” a press release states.

“These women are an inspiration to others,” says Joni Karandjeff, WOA's 2023 luncheon chair, in the press release. “This year’s 10 honorees have gone above and beyond to make St. Louis a better place to live and work, and we’re excited to celebrate them at the Women of Achievement annual luncheon in May.”

The 2023 Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for May 9 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Reservations are available beginning in March for $60 per person and can be made at woastl.org/event, by calling 314-896-4962 or by e-mailing woastlouis@gmail.com.

“For 68 years, Women of Achievement has been proud to honor the extraordinary volunteer efforts of women from across the region,” WOA president Pam Toder says in the release. "These are women who are motivated to give back and find a way to do so as volunteers. Their work is vital to nonprofits and causes across the region, and we want to draw attention to them and say 'thank you' for their tremendous commitment and impact.”

For more information on the organization, including how to become an event sponsor, visit woastl.org.

Women of Achievement, 314-896-4962, woastl.org