Whether dealing with a health related crisis or struggling to make ends meet, when someone in our community needs assistance, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. United Way of Greater St. Louis helps fund more than 160 nonprofits in the bi-state region, enabling those in need to access wrap-around support.

“We help with basic needs, job training, education, health and wellbeing, youth success and crisis response,” explains United Way of Greater St. Louis president and CEO Michelle D. Tucker. “United Way serves as the community’s safety net – catching people and bouncing them back. We help place neighbors back on the road to success.”

Since its inception, United Way has raised nearly 3 billion dollars for our community and helps over 1 million people each year. The organization has also mobilized nonprofits to respond in times of large-scale need, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flood conditions in and around St. Louis.

“We fund agencies on a consistent basis,” Tucker adds. “It’s about capacity building, including training to help strengthen the safety net so it remains responsive and resilient in times of need.”

United Way is able to provide that support thanks to the generosity of the community and the United Way Community Campaign.

“United Way is committed to our region’s most vulnerable people,” says campaign chair Marty Lyons, the president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. “Ameren knows that our business thrives when our entire community thrives. We’ve seen United Way arrange full, wrap-around support for individuals and families because the help they need to become self-sustaining often comes from multiple agencies. Neighbors helping neighbors makes our St. Louis community thrive and that’s what United Way is all about.”

Scott Hartwig, the campaign co-chair, Commercial Banking leader and market executive at Regions Bank in Greater St. Louis concurs: “I’ve seen how it impacts families, including my own. My son was born with a congenital heart defect which required care at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. We have seen firsthand families in need and with no financial or family support. The fact is, without these community organizations, families struggle to get their lives back. At Regions, we talk about shared value and how we can make a positive impact on the community. It’s important to give back to our communities where we work and live.”

As campaign chairs, Lyons and Hartwig encourage business leaders to galvanize their teams for an excellent cause.

“It is clear from our visits to other companies for this campaign, that caring and giving is very cultural in St. Louis,” Lyons says. “It’s great to meet with leaders who are excited to help neighbors in need through United Way. When you’ve seen how people benefit, you want to get involved and encourage others to do the same.”

“The campaign brings the community together every year by partnering with local businesses through employee payroll deductions and corporate giving,” Tucker says. “Because of this generosity, we remain one of the top three United Ways in the United States, raising nearly $70 million, annually.”

Anyone can contribute to the United Way campaign, and you can also help those in need by volunteering. United Way’s Volunteer Center is celebrating 90 years and offers opportunities to get involved. You can learn more at stlvolunteer.org.

Tucker concludes: “We are extremely grateful to the community for their ongoing support of United Way and our agency network who we have partnered with for so long. And a heartfelt thank you to our supporters.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis, 910 N. 11th St, St. Louis, 800-427-4626, helpingpeople.org