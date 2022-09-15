The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Embarks On a Musical Journey

Music will once again fill Powell Hall when the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-2023 season, the orchestra’s 143rd, this September. Led by Stéphane Denève in in his fourth season as Music Director the SLSO will take audiences on a musical adventure to places near and far, real and imaginary, physical and spiritual.
“I love the idea that music allows us to connect people with other places—another physical place, into other cultures, or into the imagination,” Denève says.
Denève designs concerts to transport audiences and break down musical boundaries. The season’s programs draw inspiration from and represent places on Earth, as well as in the solar system, imagined galaxies far away, and places accessed through faith or imagination. Throughout the season, the SLSO collaborates with many acclaimed guest artists both new and familiar to St. Louis and showcases the family of SLSO musicians.
People are also reading…
During the Opening Weekend concerts on September 17-18, Denève will serve as both a conductor and tour guide, evoking colors of Mediterranean ports with Jacques Ibert’s “Escales”. Next, Nathalie Joachim –vocalist, flutist and composer – joins Denève and sings her own “Fanm d’Ayiti” (Women of Haiti), celebrating her heritage and melding women’s voices with the sounds of Haiti. Opening Weekend concludes with a sunny walk through the Bohemian countryside in Antonín Dvorák’s Eighth Symphony.
On September 23-25, the SLSO takes audiences all the way to Hogwarts with performances of the score to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” The SLSO performs Desplat’s iconic score as the film is projected onto a screen that puts the audience in the middle of the action.
East meets West in a program that explores musical influences on September 30-October 1. Led by Denève, the SLSO performs works by Toru Takemitsu and Qigang Chen, Asian composers who combine influences from their homelands with French classical traditions. Gustav Mahler’s Chinese-text-inspired “Song of the Earth” wrestles with life, death, and meaning.
Powell Hall will turn into a Broadway theater when the SLSO and The Muny celebrate the legacy and music of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim on October 2. Known for iconic shows such as “Sweeney Todd,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “A Little Night Music,” and “Into the Woods,” Sondheim was one of the most influential and iconic composer-lyricist in the 20th century.
This fall, the SLSO embarks on a musical journey you won’t want to miss. Tickets for classical concerts start at $15 are available now.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 314-534-1700, slso.org