The St. Louis Area Foodbank Aims to Alleviate Food Insecurity Amid Broad Economic Challenges

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, day in and day out, seeks to fight hunger locally through a variety of services.

“Ensuring that those in our community have the nutritious foods they need and deserve to have is critical,” states Meredith Knopp, the organization’s president and CEO, with regard to how its mission has evolved over time, particularly given the extraordinary turbulence of the present.

“However, we’ve learned that feeding people simply isn’t enough,” Knopp continues. “Our scope is expanding to better meet the needs of our neighbors and address the root causes of hunger. We’re committed to providing the resources necessary to create a pathway to nutritional security for those we serve. This includes things like health and wellness resources, providing access to the foods that meet their health needs and their cultural preferences, supporting them with attaining suitable housing, reducing the barriers to transportation and more.”

To illustrate the evolution of its mission, Knopp notes that the organization, over time, has partnered with nearly 600 agencies across eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

“Our partner agencies who operate food pantries rely on us to provide the food they need to feed those in their specific communities, but they’re also an extension of our mission to provide nutritional security by supporting those they serve with resources beyond food,” she relates. “Our partnerships with area medical communities have created positive outcomes for those facing health crises. Along with a medical diagnosis, healthy foods and nutrition information are provided, which has reduced the number of visits to the emergency room for those patients.”

The organization’s recent metrics, moreover, boggle the mind: “Last year, we provided more than 52 million meals across the 26 counties we serve,” Knopp states. “Our work and that of our agency partners have touched so many. We saw such a huge increase in need during the height of the pandemic.

“In early 2022, things started to return to pre-COVID numbers, but the current economic climate has resulted in need that matches that during late 2020 into 2021. Many that have never had to rely on others have had to take advantage of the resources we offer. Many of those that aren’t food-insecure have had to seek out food to help offset a shortfall in paying other bills.

“This is a truly challenging time for so many. Even our retail partners from whom we rely on product have been impacted by the spike in transportation costs and supply chain issues creating a leaner pipeline of food for our work.”

And the organization’s humanitarian evolution continues, Knopp notes, with the development of “a direct food distribution model” called Food on the Move that tackles the tandem problems of food deserts and limited transportation options – basically, mobile pick-your-own food pantries. Through this new program the nonprofit aims to also limit food waste by allowing individuals and families to choose quantities and products that meet their unique needs.

St. Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, 314-292-6262, stlfoodbank.org

St. Louis Area Foodbank Volunteer Spotlight: Gino Meranda The St. Louis Area Foodbank relies on its volunteers of all ages and abilities to achieve it…

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.