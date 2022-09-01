The Next Step Assists Individuals in Recovery Pursue Their Educational Goals

Mission

The Next Step understands that education can transform lives. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit works to provide tuition assistance in the form of scholarships to individuals recovering from alcohol or substance abuse who are actively receiving an academic or vocational education.

“We support all educational endeavors, ranging from traditional four-year colleges to training programs and technical schools,” says Darcy Glidewell, president of The Next Step. “For the ’22-23 school year, we have awarded $179,000 in scholarships to 64 individuals.”

Since its founding, The Next Step has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to people in need of financial assistance for their education. The Next Step has also seen more than two dozen first-time applicants this year dealing with the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation in the economy.

“We’ve seen individuals returning for an education after many years in the workforce – they’ve decided they want to pursue a new career path or continue their education,” Glidewell says, adding that those interested in applying for a scholarship for the 2023-24 school year can apply online after Oct. 1.

“The ages are 18 to 64 – it’s not just for young adults who are just starting college,” she says.

2022 Annual Scholarship Celebration

Every fall, The Next Step looks to celebrate its students and their accomplishments through a scholarship dinner.

“We say it celebrates education recovery and community,” Glidewell says. “We have a student speaker, and we feature student stories throughout the night.”

Sponsored by SpiritJets, the 2022 Annual Scholarship Celebration will take place Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. and will include four incredible raffles: fine dining, lunch/brunch, Cardinals, and Blues packages. Raffle tickets are one for $100 or six for $500. Raffle items were donated by the local businesses that support The Next Step.

For those interested in supporting the mission to assist individuals in recovery pursuing their educational goals, go online to purchase raffle tickets ahead of the dinner – and also to donate throughout the year.

Glidewell concludes: “When you help someone, you’re not only helping them but their families and, ultimately, the entire St. Louis community.”

What/When/Where

The Next Step 2022 Scholarship Celebration

Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel,

191 Westport Plaza, St. Louis

Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

Celebrate both current scholarship recipients and The Next Step alums at this annual dinner. Enjoy presentations and excellent raffle items. Learn more and register at thenextstepstl.org.