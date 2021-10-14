The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is Creating a Brighter, Greener Future

From tackling world hunger to restoring and protecting the environment, plant science can change the world. And the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center believes that, through working together, we can improve the human condition through plant science.
Founded in 1998, the Danforth Center works to find new, innovative ways to make agriculture more productive and sustainable in the modern age. Its vision tackles three core areas: helping feed the hungry and improve human health, preserving and renewing the environment, and enhancing St. Louis as a world center for plant science. Read how the Center is making that vision a reality.
Feed the Hungry and Improve Human Health
In June 2021, a pest-resistant version of the cowpea crop was introduced in Nigeria. A staple in the region’s diet and an important source of protein, this new variety will provide long-term sustainable solutions. The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center helped ensure the cowpea got into the hands of Nigerian farmers.
“Our mission is to do what we can do to shorten the time it takes to put good, safe technology in the hands of smallholder farmers,” says Donald MacKenzie, Ph.D., executive director at the Danforth Center Institute for International Crop Improvement. “The number of hungry people in the world is going up.”
Preserve and Renew the Environment
Danforth Center scientist Dr. Allison Miller has brought in a $12.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation and founded the New Roots for Restoration Biology Integration Institute. New Roots will help in restoring natural ecosystems, as well as study how they function in order to work toward transforming modern agriculture to be more environmentally friendly.
“For years, humans have grown crops to serve human needs, often at the expense of the environment,” Miller says. “[New Roots] offers an incredible opportunity to revolutionize the way in which we approach restoration of human-impacted landscapes by focusing on both natural and agricultural ecosystems in tandem.”
Enhance the St. Louis Region as a World Center for Plant Science
“The evolution of the bioscience sector in St. Louis, especially ag-tech, is a critical driver in helping ensure that our economy is more globally competitive, with broader prosperity for all,” explains Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis and Danforth Leadership Council ambassador.
Small business startups and ag-tech communities are relocating to St. Louis because of the Danforth Center’s expertise. “Those true connections between universities, nonprofits, large companies and small startups are so important to pushing our innovation into the hands of farmers,” adds Stephanie Regagnon, executive director of innovation partnerships at the Danforth Center.
On top of its three core vision areas, the Danforth Center puts a focus on education and creating the opportunities for the next generation of plant scientists. The Danforth Center’s Education Research and Outreach Lab helps kids learn about science and nutrition and prepare them for jobs in the growing bio- and ag-tech fields in St. Louis. The Danforth Center also has partnered with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and the University of Illinois to bring agriculture and ag-tech careers to East St. Louis schoolchildren.
The Danforth Center has set out to secure a healthy world for generations to come, and you can help! Donations are vital to the Center’s continued progress in each area of its vision, as is simply spreading the word to your community.
Dr. Willian H. Danforth, founder, once remarked: “If you want to say what we’re trying to do in a few words: We’re trying to save the world. And we’d better get working on it.”
The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, 975 N. Warson Road, Creve Coeur, 314-587-1234, danforthcenter.org