Support the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital by Attending This Elegant Day Out

Danis Pediatric Center

Enjoy an elegant afternoon out on the polo field for this year’s Glennon Gallop. This prestigious event goes the extra mile in helping support SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and in making lifesaving health care available to children who may not otherwise have access.

“The Glennon Gallop supports the Danis Pediatric Center by helping provide services that focus on preventive care that addresses social determinants of health, such as poverty, food insecurity, mental health and language barriers,” explains Sandy Koller, president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation.

Some services that will benefit from the Glennon Gallop include DanisCARES, which links families with social determinants of health to appropriate resources; FACES, a clinic that addresses the complex medical, emotional and psychosocial needs of internationally adopted, immigrant and refugee children; and parenting and foster care services.

“We invite the community to join us at this one-of-a-kind event and invest with us in our mission,” Koller says.

Glennon Gallop

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Glennon Gallop, having grown from just one tent on one side of the polo field into a large-scale event that hosts roughly 1,500 people.

“We truly feel that this is one of the most unique events in our area – we turn a giant field into a little city that offers everything from a great polo match, fine dining, shopping and, of course, sharing the amazing work of the Danis Pediatric Center,” says Koller. “We are so grateful each year for the multitude of people that make their way to Defiance to enjoy a day they won’t soon forget.”

The VIP Experience at Glennon Gallop will include fine wine and food, fantastic company, an exciting auction and a thrilling polo match. The Field-Side Party is hosted by The Young Friends of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital; in it, you can tailgate and bring your pop-up tent – or enter by the carload and find a spot in the bleachers.

“We encourage all guests to sport your best Kentucky Derby attire, pack a picnic and enjoy the exciting polo match,” says Koller. “You’ll have a great time while changing lives!”

What/When/Where

Glennon Gallop

Sept. 24, 12 to 5 p.m.

August Busch Polo Club, 4020 Benne Road, Defiance

Wine and dine for a great cause! Help support SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital at this elegant polo affair. To learn more and to register, visit glennon.org/gallop.