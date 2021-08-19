Support the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at This Year's Glennon Gallop

Ladies, hold onto your hats! The SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation’s Glennon Gallop is back, and featuring a beautiful blend of polo, provisions and more — all for a prestigious purpose, of course.
“It benefits The Danis Pediatric Center,” says Sandy Koller, president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation. “Danis Pediatric Center services focus on preventative care that address social determinants of health, such as poverty, food insecurity, mental health and language barriers.”
According to Koller, that equates to approximately 20,000 patient visits annually, with more than 75 percent of the families living below poverty. The center is an essential community service, providing care for all children regardless of their background.
“The families who come to Danis Pediatrics represent a wide diversity of economic, race, gender, ethnic and cultural backgrounds,” says Koller. “Nearly 20 languages are spoken by our families, including sign language. Children come for a variety of reasons, from well-baby visits to ongoing primary care, to the management of multiple, complex conditions. Some families travel up to two hours to receive primary pediatric care by our expert physicians.”
Glennon Gallop
And it’s possible in part to the glorious Glennon Gallop, which is set to start at noon on Saturday, September 18, at the August Busch Polo Club in Defiance, Missouri.
“The day-time event will feature a VIP Experience and a Field-Side Party,” says Koller. “Both options include an exciting polo match and an opportunity to make life-saving health care available to children who may not otherwise have access.”
The VIP experience specifically will be a “White Hot Affair” and includes polo, fine wine, food, an auction and more, while the Field-Side Party welcomes Kentucky Derby attire, tailgating and bleacher seats to take in the spectacle of the sport.
“We truly feel that this is one of the most unique events in our area,” says Koller. “We turn a giant field into a little city that offers everything from a great polo match, fine dining, shopping and, of course, sharing the amazing work of The Danis Pediatric Center. We are so grateful each year for the multitude of people that make their way to Defiance, Missouri to enjoy a day they won’t soon forget.”
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-577-5605, glennon.org/gallop
WHAT/WHEN/WHERE
Glennon Gallop
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
12 to 5 p.m.
August Busch Polo Club, 4020 Benne Road, Defiance, MO
For more information, visit glennon.org/gallop.