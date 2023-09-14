Enjoy a run through Forest Park for a great cause! The SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital’s annual Sun Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 to raise funds for providing children with lifesaving health care.

“Our theme this year is ‘Run for a #FutureDeserved’ – we’re hoping that our community joins together to help the patients who come through our doors have the future that they all deserve,” says Ambassador Relations Manager Laura Wulf. “Many of us have been blessed to pursue our passions or professions. Supporting the Sun Run gives many of these kids access to the health care they need to have that same chance.”

For Wulf, the Sun Run is especially meaningful: Her son, who is now 15 years old, was diagnosed with cancer at 22 months old while she was working as an oncology nurse at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“His research nurses, his Child Life therapists, the inpatient unit we stayed on, the radiology equipment used to do his countless scans, his palliative care team ... so many things have all been possible because of donor funding,” she says. “And we needed every single one to make our experience as positive and exceptional as it was.”

Started in 2017, the goal of the run is to give Glennon staff and patient families an opportunity to join together with the community outside the hospital walls and participate in something energizing, healthy and fun, while also being a core fundraising event for the hospital.

“This year, we have a robust Runners’ Village with plenty of activities, and excellent food and beverage from local vendors,” Wulf says. “We also plan to have our patient champions take a larger role this year. They will be part of opening ceremonies, lead our race countdown, be our team tent judges and much more.”

You can participate in the Sun Run however you feel comfortable – as an individual or a team, walking or running, a 5k or a mile. There are also opportunities for virtual fundraising, sponsorship, volunteering and more. You can learn more and register at glennon.org/sunrun.

“This is a price-accessible, family-friendly event for avid runners and walkers, and one that gives our caregivers and families the opportunity to be with each other outside a clinical setting, celebrating their love and support of the hospital,” Wulf concludes.

WHAT/WHEN/WHERE

2023 SUN RUN

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

FOREST PARK FESTIVAL AND PARKING PLAZA (formerly Upper Muny Parking Lot)

Enjoy a walk or run through beautiful Forest Park. The Sun Run 5k and 1-mile walk supports the quality pediatric health care provided at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. To learn more and to register, visit glennon.org/sunrun.