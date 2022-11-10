SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Gives the Gift of Hope

When your child has been given a serious diagnosis, the last thing you want to worry about is how you’re going to pay for treatment. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital makes it so your attention can be on being there for your child.

Jennifer Walkenhorst was told her son Conner would need a heart transplant when he was only three days old. With the hospital’s support, Conner was put on the transplant list two weeks later, and received his surgery two months after that.

“Without Cardinal Glennon, I would not be the mom I am, and my son wouldn’t be here and celebrating six years since his transplant,” Walkenhorst says. “They’ve been with us every step of the way.”

The SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation works to support the hospital, allowing it to provide its lifesaving care to every child and family in need. The foundation itself is supported by the generous donations of the St. Louis community through fundraisers like its Tree of Hope giving campaign.

Your donation to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon will go toward improving the technology and facilities throughout the hospital, allowing it to continue providing livesaving care to children like Conner who need it most.

“Something like this is huge,” Walkenhorst says. “Funds help with those who can’t necessarily pay for treatment, here or anywhere. The fact that that’s how they run – it gives so much to so many people across St. Louis.”

The Tree of Hope campaign runs through the end of the year and makes a great way to let families know that they’re not alone as many can’t make it home for the holidays. Additional donations through the foundation help kids feel a sense of normalcy during difficult and abnormal times.

“Anything that tells families that people are thinking about them and looking out for them really helps,” Walkenhorst says.

Give the gift of hope and healing to Cardinal Glennon kids this holiday season by going to treeofhope.org.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-577-5605, glennon.org