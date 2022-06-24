Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund Shows What’s Possible When Philanthropic Women Unite

Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund president Katy Dowd Mutert firmly believes that when women work together, the results can be remarkable – and the nonprofit’s existence (as well as its impact) exemplifies just that.

“Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund was founded by a few women with an idea – and you know what happens when really great women have a great idea,” Dowd Mutert says. “They just felt that instead of the $50 check they might write to an organization, what if we get [together] anyone who’s interested and we pool our money so that we can write a $15,000 check. The founders and founding members knew that together they could have greater impact [collectively] than alone.”

And they were absolutely right.

“Since 2006, the women of the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund have invested over $3 million in more than 90 nonprofit organizations in the St. Louis community by providing grants in the areas of health services, social services, the arts and culture, education and the environment,” Dowd Mutert says.

The nonprofit awarded its first grants in 2007, Dowd Mutert notes, so this year marks its 15th-anniversary celebration.

“Our mission is to engage and inspire women in informed, collective grant-making, and we invest just in small nonprofits that are … effecting really great change in our communities,” Dowd Mutert says. “Our purpose is to support our grantees’ vital work – whatever they’re doing to create a safer, healthier, more equitable community.”

Grantees include Casa de Salud, which provides health care for the immigrant and refugee community in St. Louis; Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective, a group of youth artists working together to create social change, with an emphasis on gun violence prevention; Gateway to Oral Health Foundation, which provides on-site school-based dental outreach for kids; and many more.

“We fund nonprofits that have a $1.5 million budget or less, so they’re the smaller nonprofits,” Dowd Mutert clarifies. “The best thing, though, is when a nonprofit outgrows us, like Home Sweet Home, the furniture bank. Their budget is too large to get an SOS grant these days, but that’s good.”

Notably, Home Sweet Home isn’t the only grantee experiencing progress thanks to support from the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund.

“The networking that we do through SOS has been a valuable resource to us and to our women and children,” says Karen Kirk, executive director of Lydia’s House/Lydia’s Ladle, which offers resources and transitional housing for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence. “IFM Community Medicine, an SOS grantee, now has a clinic inside Lydia’s House and provides health care to the women and children. It is so important when you are in nonprofits, leveraging those good community resources.”

“We really are seed funders,” Dowd Mutert adds. “Collective giving is a new wave in philanthropy that’s cropping up in a lot of cities because people realize how impactful it can be.”

Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, spiritstlwomensfund.org