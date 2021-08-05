Nonprofit Spotlight: The Next Step

Mission
Education is an important step in rebuilding your life after hardship. The Next Step is there to assist those recovering from alcohol or substance abuse to receive that education through providing scholarships.
“Our mission is to provide tuition assistance to individuals who are active in a program of recovery and are pursuing an academic or vocational education that require financial assistance,” explains board president Darcy Glidewell. “There is more of a need for this than ever, as people are out of work and looking to return to school to further their career goals.”
In fact, The Next Step saw no decrease in applications during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “We were pleasantly surprised that our current recipients stayed in school, and we awarded 70 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year, 22 of which were new applicants,” Glidewell says. “These students didn’t put their education goals on hold; they’re driven individuals and want to pursue their degree.” Even during the shift to virtual learning, Glidewell says that The Next Step’s recipients excelled.
2021 Scholarship Celebration
This dedication deserves celebration, and that is exactly what The Next Step plans to do at its 2021 scholarship dinner on Oct. 2. Although last year’s annual dinner was virtual only, this year The Next Step plans to host the event in person at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel while poised to pivot to a hybrid of in-person and virtual should guidelines change.
“The dinner this year will focus on the accomplishments and achievements of not only our current recipients but also our alumni,” Glidewell says. “We’ll have several of our most successful alumni returning to join us and will also feature the journeys of three current students who want to share their stories.”
The event will also include three high-end raffle items: a 7-night stay at a Florida beach house; a fine dining package featuring seven of the metro area’s top restaurants; and a sports lover’s package that includes trips to see the Chiefs in Kansas City and the Blues in Chicago, plus tickets for Blues and Cardinals home games. Raffle tickets will also be offered for purchase online.
You can also support The Next Step by donating online or by helping the nonprofit get its name and services out to those in need. “People just don’t know, even others in the treatment and recovery field,” Glidewell says. “We really want people who may qualify to know about our scholarships and apply.”
WHAT/WHEN/WHERE
The Next Step 2021 Scholarship Celebration
Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel,
191 Westport Plaza, St. Louis
Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 P.M.
Celebrate both current scholarship recipients and The Next Step alums at this annual dinner. Enjoy presentations and excellent raffle items. Learn more and register at nextstep21.givesmart.com.