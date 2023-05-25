When a loved one in your family is diagnosed with a developmental disability, you’ll likely have a lot of unanswered questions. That’s because every family and every situation is unique, and no two families will need the same resources or level of support. Sunnyhill Inc. is a St. Louis-based nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities as well as their families through the FRIENDS Family Advocacy Center.

FRIENDS, which stands for Finding Resources, Important Everyday Needs and Disability Services, helps families get their footing when faced with a disability diagnosis. The center’s Family Navigation, funded by the Productive Living Board, connects families with the resources their situation needs most, at no cost to the family.

“When a family comes to me, I work and ascertain what resources they might need and work with them for as long as they need,” explains Tamico Jones, director of advocacy and family navigator. “I help families access benefits and funding, socialization resources and more. It’s a case-by case basis.”

The Advocacy Center collaborates with other agencies in the area to ensure that families receive the best comprehensive support and care. Jones adds that there is no limit to how often a family can reach out to the center when needs arise or change, and that the service remains completely free for families no matter how often they utilize it.

“The door is always open,” she says. “Families can meet with me in the office, out in the community for coffee, at their home or via Zoom. We understand how difficult it can be to find a time that works for everyone, so we try to make ourselves as available as possible. We meet the family where they’re at.”

Jones works in crisis cases where clear-cut solutions often aren’t available. She has a background in elementary and special education, and her experience as a case manager and working in ISLA supports have helped her make connections and learn valuable aspects of the job. Personally having a son with intense care needs also means that she always brings awareness and understanding to every family she works with.

“I know it can be very hard for families to reach out for help and so we do as much as we can,” she concludes. “We’re partnered with Special School District of St. Louis County and work with their staff, teachers and parents to let them know who we are and that we’re here to help. We can help lead to a better quality of life for everyone involved – the individual and the family.”

Sunnyhill, Inc., 14 Soccer Park, Fenton, 314-845-3900, friendsadvocacycenter.com