Nonprofit Spotlight: Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation

Zachary Miller Memorial Blood Drive
The heart behind the Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation’s blood drive is to bring hope and help to others and to bring awareness to the life-saving importance of blood donations.
This November marks the second annual blood drive for the Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation in honor of Zachary Miller. Spirit in the Sky joins forces with the American Red Cross to host the blood drive.
To reserve a donation time go to redcrossblood.com and use the code ZM2020 under “Search Drives.” More information about the blood drive can also be found at the events page on the Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation website.
“As a family we decided we wanted to give back to say thank you to the many people who gave blood to help save Zach’s life,” concludes founder Stephanie Winslow. “We are forever grateful for the donations.”
Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation, 618-223-3824, spiritintheskymemorial.com, stephanie@spiritintheskymemorial.com
WHAT/WHEN/WHERE
Zachary Miller Memorial Blood Drive
Nov. 20
Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
Help support the American Red Cross by giving blood at the second annual Zachary Miller Memorial Blood Drive, hosted by the Spirit in the Sky Memorial Foundation. Sign up at redcrossblood.org with the code ZM2020.
BLOOD DONATION FACTS:
• One blood donation can save up to three lives.
• Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
• Only three out of 100 Americans donate blood.
• So far in 2021, the Red Cross has sent 12 percent more blood to hospitals than they did in 2020.