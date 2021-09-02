Nonprofit Spotlight: Health Protection & Education Services

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” Since it’s inception, Health Protection & Education Services (HPES) has been proactive in providing preventative care to the citizens of St. Louis who need it most.
“The mission of HPES is to detect and avoid diseases, to educate clients in wellness and protecting their health and to educate medical trainees in preventative medicine,” says HPES executive director Diane Berry. “We serve a population of the poor who live in the St. Louis area, St. Louis City and County, who would otherwise not have health care because of the barriers that they might have to health care.”
Barriers, according to Berry, often include language, lack of insurance and lack of transportation.
“We face the barriers to care by providing free physician testing and consultation, by providing interpreters at screenings for those who have language barriers and by providing legal assistance for those who are challenged with legal issues that impact their health,” says Berry. “We also have medical social workers on staff who provide services so that clients can obtain appropriate services like for Medicaid.”
The free testing includes basics like blood pressure and cholesterol lipid panels to more extensive services like A1C screenings, bone density and EKGs.
“The testing provides a total picture of their health,” says Berry. “We include vision and dental. When the need arises, our patients are referred to a local clinic for future care and in order to ensure they get that continued care HPES actually pays for the first visit.”
And it’s made possible, in part, by a grant from the Missouri Honor Fund and American Medical Association Foundation.
“HPES has evolved well-being, eating habits and other [factors] that contribute to a healthier life,” says Dr. Edmond Cabbabe, who is a founder of the Missouri Honor Fund. “They also aid in preventing the development of diabetes and hypertension. Prevention is much, much more effective than treatment afterwards, so we believe HPES is an important resource for the St. Louis community.” To donate, visit hpes-stl.org/donate.
Health Protection & Education Services, 6900 Delmar Blvd., University City, 63130, 314-448-7373, hpes-stl.org