Nonprofit Spotlight: Central Institute for the Deaf

ON THE BOARD: DENNY REAGAN
Inspired by its history, Denny Reagan was moved to join the Central Institute for the Deaf Board of Directors in 2003 after touring its facility. “It’s heartwarming to see children who are deaf having meaningful conversations – whether it’s about school or hobbies or what they’re having for lunch,” Reagan says. “Witnessing the results of this education and training has brought me so much satisfaction.”
Reagan was named president of the board in January and is looking forward to helping CID continue to expand. “CID provides tools to work with students who are deaf or hard of hearing to more than 4,000 professionals outside St. Louis,” he says. “They’ve graduated thousands on a national and even international level; CID is so important to the community.”
PAST
In 1914, inspired by his postgraduate studies in Europe and sparked by a suggestion from his friend Helen Keller, St. Louis ear surgeon Dr. Max Goldstein launched CID. He envisioned a school where doctors, educators and parents would work together to help deaf children learn to listen and talk. Since then, CID has made major contributions to the science and clinical practice of audiology and classroom research with significant impact on the field of deaf education. Generous support from the St. Louis community has enabled thousands of CID students to attend schools alongside children with typical hearing.
PRESENT
Each year, CID provides a highly individualized listening and spoken language education for up to 200 area children. CID professionals work closely with parents to help them maximize their child’s listening and learning in the earliest years of brain development.
CID serves children from birth to age 12. CID teachers are experts at teaching listening, speech, language, social and academic skills through play and hands-on activities coupled with more structured, small-group lessons. All programs incorporate a team approach – with parents at the center. CID school programs feature onsite pediatric audiology, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy and family services.
FUTURE
CID offers a high level of service from a multidisciplinary group of master’s- and doctoral-level professionals dedicated to the success and well-being of each child. In 2021, professionals in 55 countries and all U.S. states accessed CID Emerson Center for Professional Development classroom curricula and continuing education courses. Along with increased collaborations with university researchers and others, CID promises to continue its proud tradition as a leader in listening and spoken language education for children who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Central Institute for the Deaf, 825 S. Taylor Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-0132, cid.edu